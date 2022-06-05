Weekly Digest (May 30-June 5): From Nadal's 14th French Open title victory to Argentina's Finalissima win

Here are all the other major developments in the world of sports this week.

TENNIS

Rafael Nadal won a record-extending 14th French Open by crushing Norwegian Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 on Sunday to claim an all-time best men's singles 22nd Grand Slam title. (REPORT)

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek beat 18-year-old American Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-3 in the French Open women’s final Saturday to collect her second title at Roland Garros and stretch her winning streak to 35 matches. Swiatek’s unbeaten run equals one by Venus Williams in 2000 as the longest this century. (REPORT)

Iga Swiatek celebrates her French Open triumph over Gauff on Saturday. - GETTY IMAGES

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka's name appeared on the singles entry list for Wimbledon released by the organisers on Friday but veterans Roger Federer and the Williams sisters were not included. (REPORT)

Alexander Zverev on Friday twisted his ankle during the men's singles semifinal match against Rafael Nadal at the French Open. The 25-year-old German took a tumble as he tried to retrieve a shot in the 12th game of the second set. He went down screaming in pain before being taken off the court Philippe Chatrier in a wheelchair. (REPORT)

An environmental activist interrupted the French Open men's semifinal between Marin Cilic of Croatia and Norwegian Casper Ruud for 15 minutes on Friday when she jumped onto Court Philippe Chatrier and tied and glued herself to the net. (REPORT)

Japan's Ena Shibahara and Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands claimed their maiden Grand Slam title when they beat Norway's Ulrikke Eikeri and Joran Vliegen of Belgium 7-6(5), 6-2 to win the French Open mixed doubles final on Thursday. (REPORT)

Rohan Bopanna and his Dutch partner Matwe Middelkoop lost to Middelkoop's compatriot Jean-Julien Rojer and El Salvador's Marcelo Arevalo in the men's doubles semifinal of the French Open on Thursday. (REPORT)

French Open tournament director Amelie Mauresmo apologised for saying women's tennis is not as appealing as the men's game, adding that her comments were taken out of context. The remarks were made as eyebrows were raised about scheduling of matches. (REPORT)

CRICKET

India is set to tour West Indies from July 22 to August 7 for three One-Day Internationals and five T20 Internationals, according to a press release issued by Cricket West Indies. (REPORT)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah has rubbished speculations that board president Sourav Ganguly has resigned from his position. “The rumours doing the rounds about Mr Sourav Ganguly stepping down from the post of BCCI president are factually incorrect,” Shah told Sportstar. (REPORT)

Bangladesh won three matches under Mominul's captaincy since he took over in October 2019. - AFP

Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque said he was stepping down from his position Tuesday to focus on his batting after a poor run of form this year. Shakib Al Hasan has been handed the responsibility for now. (REPORT)

The England and Wales Cricket Board on Tuesday said it is committed to establish a new anti-discrimination unit to ensure that it has the right resources and capabilities to tackle discrimination in all its forms. (REPORT)

FOOTBALL

Argentina marked the revival of the Cup of Champions in style as an inspired Lionel Messi helped them outclass Italy 3-0 in a heavyweight clash billed as the 'Finalissima' at a raucous Wembley Stadium. (REPORT)

Argentina players celebrate with the trophy. - AP

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has been named the Champions League Player of the Season after a stellar 2020-21 campaign where he finished as top scorer. (REPORT)

UEFA has issued an apology to the fans who were affected by the events surrounding the Champions League final after ticket fraud and crowd trouble marred the showpiece event at the Stade de France in Paris. (REPORT)

Former Argentina striker Carlos Tevez confirmed late on Friday that he has retired from professional football, one year after leaving Buenos Aires club Boca Juniors citing burnout. (REPORT)

Replacing the Indian Super League, the I-League could regain its status as the country's top-tier football competition, as per the draft constitution formulated by the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA). (REPORT)

Eleven more teams will join an expanded CONCACAF Champions League from 2024 under a sweeping revamp of the competition unveiled on Wednesday. (REPORT)

France and Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has dropped his appeal against a conviction for complicity in blackmail in a sex-tape case that rocked French football, French media reported on Saturday. (REPORT)

West Ham United defender Kurt Zouma was banned on Wednesday from keeping cats for five years and ordered to carry out 180 hours of community service as a punishment for kicking and slapping his pet cat in abuse caught on video. (REPORT)

Manchester City player Benjamin Mendy will stand trial accused of eight counts of rape after being charged with an additional offense. (REPORT)

FILE PHOTO: The World Cup-winning France defender pleaded not guilty last month to all but the latest charge, for which he has yet to enter a plea. - REUTERS

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard will leave the club when their contracts expire at the end of this month, the Premier League side said on Wednesday. (REPORT)

The U.S. investment firm RedBird has bought Serie A champion AC Milan from the U.S. fund Elliott after a deal was reached in the last few days, ANSA reported on Tuesday. (REPORT)

Valencia has sacked president Anil Murthy after leaked audio recordings and the Spanish club's initial defence of his actions tarnished their reputation, the LaLiga side said on Monday. (REPORT)

Roman Abramovich completed the sale of Chelsea to a consortium fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly on Monday. (REPORT)

Argentina's Angel Di Maria will retire from international football after this year’s World Cup in Qatar, the former Paris Saint Germain and Manchester United forward said on Monday. (REPORT)

ATHLETICS

Tamil Nadu’s S. Dhanalakshmi shocked Hima Das in the women’s 200m and topped the 100m, held as two races, in the seventh International Sprint and Relay Cup in Erzurum, Turkey, on Saturday. (REPORT)

Olympic sprint champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs has withdrawn from this month's Diamond League meetings in Rome and Oslo after failing to recover from a muscle injury, Italy's athletics federation said. (REPORT)

Long jumper Shaili Singh and quartermiler Priya Mohan, both under-20 World championship medallists, will skip the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) at Panchkula in Haryana as the dates of the athletics events fall very close to two major championships. (REPORT)

Indian para-athlete Vinod Kumar has been banned for two years for intentionally misrepresenting his abilities in classification at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. - PTI

Indian para-athlete Vinod Kumar has been banned for two years for intentionally misrepresenting his abilities in classification at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, World Para Athletics said. (REPORT)

British sprinter Reece Prescod became the first European man to break 10 seconds in the 100 meters this season, clocking 9.93 seconds to win the Golden Spike meet on Tuesday.(REPORT)

BADMINTON

P.V. Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and Sai Praneeth are among the popular names who will serve as non-playing team mentors for the Grand Prix Badminton League (GPBL). The tournament will be held at Karnataka Badminton Association in Bengaluru from July 1 to 10. (REPORT)

Defending champions India will have an easy entry into the knockout stage of the badminton event of the Commonwealth Games as it has been drawn against Australia, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan in Group 1 of the mixed team competition. (REPORT)

WRESTLING

Aman won gold medal in the men's freestyle 57kg category in the Bolat Turylkhanov second ranking series wrestling tournament on Sunday. (REPORT)

Sarita Mor (59kg) and Manisha (65kg) won gold medals in the Bolat Turlykhanov second-ranking series wrestling tournament on Saturday. (REPORT)

FILE PHOTO: The day belonged to Sakshi Malik, who has been struggling till the recent Commonwealth Games trials. - PTI

Sakshi Malik grabbed her first international gold medal in almost five years at the UWW Ranking Series event on Friday. India's Mansi (57kg) and Divya Kakran (68kg) too earned top of the podium finishes. Another Indian, Pooja won a bronze medal in 76kg. (REPORT)

SHOOTING

Ashi Chouksey and Swapnil Kusale beat Daria Tykhova and Serhiy Kulish of Ukraine 16-12 for the gold medal in the 50-metre rifle mixed team event of the shooting World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan. (REPORT)

Six members of the Indian para shooting contingent, including double Paralympic medallist Singhraj Adhana, on Saturday, failed to travel to Chateauroux, France for the World Shooting Para Sport World Cup after they were denied visas, despite the intervention of the Indian government. (REPORT)

Singhraj Adana at the Tokyo Paralympics prize distribution ceremony. - GETTY IMAGES

Olympian Anjum Moudgil won the rifle 3-position silver behind Rikke Maeng Ibsen of Denmark in the shooting World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Friday. (REPORT)

Swapnil Kusale was beaten to the gold 16-10 by the Rio Olympics silver medalist Serhiy Kulish of Ukraine in the 50-metre rifle 3-position event in the shooting World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Thursday. (REPORT)

India opened their account at the ongoing ISSF World Cup with the trio of Elavenil Valarivan, Ramita and Shreya Agrawal claiming the gold medal in the 10m air rifle team women competition in Baku, Azerbaijan. (REPORT)

MOTORSPORTS

World championship leader Fabio Quartararo extended his lead in the standings with a dominant victory at the Catalunya Grand Prix as home favourite Aleix Espargaro threw away a podium position with an embarrassing mistake. (REPORT)

British motorcycle rider Mark Purslow died in qualifying for the Isle of Man TT races, organisers said in a statement. (REPORT)

Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez has undergone a successful fourth operation on his arm as the Spaniard targets return in the 2023 season, MotoGP organisers said. (REPORT)

HOCKEY

The Indian men's team began its campaign in the inaugural FIH Hockey 5s with a 4-3 win over hosts Switzerland before playing out a pulsating 2-2 draw against arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday. (REPORT)

The Indian men's hockey team beat Japan 1-0 to clinch the bronze medal in the Asia Cup on Wednesday. (REPORT)

The Indian men's hockey team slipped to fourth spot but the women's side gained a place to rise to number six in the latest FIH World Rankings, issued on Monday. (REPORT)

TABLE TENNIS

Only the other day, soon after the Committee of Administrators (CoA) took over the charge of Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) on February 18, then Chief Coach Manjit Dua was warmly welcomed by the CoA Chairperson Geeta Mittal. (REPORT)

Diya Chitale, one of the most promising youngsters in the Indian table tennis circuit, has challenged her exclusion from the women’s squad for the Commonwealth Games (CWG) starting in Birmingham on July 28, in the Delhi High Court. (REPORT)

FILE PHOTO: Diya Chitale has requested the Delhi High Court to include her in the list of four players in the women’s team for the Commonwealth Games. - THE HINDU

A four-member Indian table tennis women's squad - comprising Manika Batra, Archana Kamath, Sreeja Akula and Reeth Rishya - was named for the Commonwealth Games, subject to clearance from the SAI. (REPORT)

The Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA), running the affairs of Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), will be entitled to Rs 5 lakh compensation, including Rs 3 lakh to the Chairperson, per month. (REPORT)

India’s table tennis team for the 2022 Commonwealth Games will be picked on Monday by a selection committee meeting that will be headed by a former decathlete and observed by a former badminton player. (REPORT)

BOXING

Haney retained his WBC lightweight title and added three more from the weight class after his unanimous points decision over Australian George Kambosos. (REPORT)

World championships medallists Amit Panghal and Shiva Thapa were among the leading boxers who made it to the Indian men’s boxing squad on Thursday for this year’s Commonwealth Games. (REPORT)

GOLF

A late double bogey on the Par-4 17th spoiled Vani Kapoor's card and she dropped from top-20 to finish tied 31st at the Ladies Italian Open golf tournament. (REPORT)

Indian golfer Viraj Madappa's struggles on the front nine of the Slaley Hall Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort continued, but he also continued scoring very well on the back nine of the course. (REPORT)

Anirban Lahiri carded a one-over 73 to miss the cut by one shot at the Memorial Tournament. Lahiri finished at three-over 147. (REPORT)