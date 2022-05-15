Weekly Digest (May 9-15): From India's Thomas Cup win to Liverpool's FA Cup triumph

The Indian men's badminton team won a historic maiden Thomas Cup in Bangkok, while Liverpool ended its FA drought by defeating Chelsea on penalties. Here are all the other major developments in the world of sports this week.

CRICKET

Brendon McCullum was named England men's Test coach on Thursday. ( REPORT )

Former Australian Test cricketer and two-time World Cup winner Andrew Symonds has died following a car accident in Queensland, Cricket Australia confirmed on Sunday. (REPORT)

Rohit Sharma, K. L. Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Jasprit Bumrah are set to be rested for the T20 series against South Africa to keep them fresh for the tour of England in July. ( REPORT )

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Pat Cummins was ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2022 on Friday. ( REPORT )

Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw has been discharged from the hospital after undergoing treatment for a bout of typhoid, the franchise said on Sunday. ( REPORT )

Cricket South Africa on Tuesday dropped all charges of gross misconduct, including racism, against national coach Mark Boucher, less than a week before he was to defend himself in a disciplinary hearing. ( REPORT )

Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav was ruled out of IPL 2022 due to an injury ahead of its match against Kolkata Knight Riders. ( REPORT )

FOOTBALL

A 6-5 victory over Chelsea on penalties in Saturday's final produced Liverpool's first FA Cup triumph since 2006 and kept it in contention for, potentially if unlikely, a quadruple of trophies. ( REPORT )

Gokulam Kerala FC retained the I-League crown in style by beating the home favourite Mohammedan Sporting 2-1 in the concluding round of the tournament, which was played in front of a vociferous 47,000 supporters at the giant Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday. ( REPORT )

Manchester United's next generation provided a glimmer of hope at the end of a troubled season as it won the FA Youth Cup in front of a competition record crowd. ( REPORT )

Inter Milan won the Coppa Italia after an extra-time double from Croatian forward Ivan Perisic earned his side a 4-2 victory over Juventus in the final, ensuring Massimiliano Allegri's team will finish the season trophyless. ( REPORT )

The 2024 European Championship final will be at Berlin’s Olympiastadion and the opening match will be at Bayern Munich's stadium, UEFA's executive committee decided on Tuesday. ( REPORT )

Atlético Madrid secured a Champions League spot for the 10th straight season after defeating Elche 2-0 in the Spanish league on Wednesday. ( REPORT )

Champions League winner Chelsea earned nearly 120 million euros (USD 126.5 million) from UEFA last season, topping the prize money list for European clubs published on Wednesday. ( REPORT )

China relinquished its rights to host the 2023 Asian Cup finals due to the COVID-19 situation in the country. The event, which is played every four years and features 24 national teams from across the continent, was due to be held in 10 cities from June 16 to July 16 next year. ( REPORT )

Four Russian Premier League clubs, including champions Zenit St Petersburg, said on Friday they had filed an appeal against UEFA's decision to bar Russian clubs from European competition next season. ( REPORT )

Three days after officially confirming its availability to play a friendly match against India, the Football Association of Zambia in a letter to Indian Football has informed that it “regrets” it won’t be able to play the Friendly match against India in Doha scheduled to be held on June 25. ( REPORT )

Manchester City unveiled a statue of former striker Sergio Aguero outside the Etihad Stadium on Friday to mark the 10th anniversary of his winning goal that gave it its first league title in 44 years. ( REPORT )

Karim Benzema continues to add his name to Real Madrid's record books, scoring his 323rd goal on Thursday to draw level with Raul Gonzalez as the club’s second-highest scorer behind Cristiano Ronaldo. ( REPORT )

Electronic Arts said on Tuesday it was ending a nearly three-decade partnership with world football governing body FIFA, pulling the plug on one of the world's most successful video-game franchises that has raked in billions of dollars in sales. ( REPORT )

Manchester City has reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland in July. ( REPORT )

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) increased sanctions against clubs with players, officials and fans deemed guilty of racist behaviour on Monday, taking action after a spate of unsavoury incidents in its top club competitions. ( REPORT )

The FIFA Appeal Committee ruled on Monday that the abandoned World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina must be replayed after considering the appeals filed by the countries' football associations. ( REPORT )

HOCKEY

Ace drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh has been ruled out of the Men's Asia Cup, starting May 23 in Jakarta, Indonesia, due to an injury. (REPORT)

Two years after he resigned after a long-standing stint as Hockey India's High-Performance Director, David John is back in India. The Australian is currently working as a director of hockey with Odisha having taken on the role at the start of the month. (REPORT)

Jharkhand, Haryana, Karnataka and Odisha made it to the last four the semifinals of the 12th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship. (REPORT)

BADMINTON

India won its maiden Thomas Cup title on Sunday, beating 14-time champion Indonesia 3-0 in the final in Bangkok. ( REPORT )

Double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu fought hard before losing to Ratchanok Intanon as the Indian women's badminton team crashed out of the Uber Cup Finals after being drubbed 0-3 by Thailand in the quarterfinals in Bangkok on Thursday. ( REPORT )

TABLE TENNIS

The Committee of Administrators (CoA), running the affairs of Table Tennis Federation of India, passed a historic order on Thursday, one that would offer equal prize money for men and women in all the National zonal tournaments. ( REPORT )

Sharath Kamal elevated his legendary status in Indian Table Tennis a notch higher with a record-improving 10th National singles title after dethroning G. Sathiyan, a worthy rival 10 years younger, in an enthralling title-clash in Shillong. ( READ )

Brimming with confidence after finishing runner-up at the Senior Nationals in Shillong recently to cap a dream comeback post-pregnancy, veteran paddler Mouma Das on Tuesday said she has no plans to retire anytime soon. ( READ )

The selection Committee formed by Committee of Administrators (CoA) picked the Indian table tennis team probables for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games on Monday. ( READ )

ATHLETICS

American duo Gabby Thomas and Noah Lyles took impressive 200 metres victories and two men posted monster, wind-assisted 90 metre javelin throws as the Diamond League season got underway on a lively night in front of a noisy crowd in Doha. (REPORT) Sweden's Armand Duplantis made short work of clearing 6.02m to take top honours in the men's pole vault. (REPORT)

Olympic 100 metre champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs will make his long-awaited return to the distance next week when he races at a meeting in Savona (REPORT)



Jyothi Yarraji won gold in Cyprus in the 100m hurdles with a time of 13.23, also finally secured the national record, on Tuesday. (REPORT)



Nearly five years after the then Asian champion Nirmala Sheoran went missing, and later failing dope tests to end up with a four-year ban, another prominent quartermiler Aishwarya Mishra has now gone incommunicado. (REPORT)

Course records fell by the wayside as Kenyans Nicholas Kipkorir Kimeli and Irene Cheptai emerged victorious in the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) World 10K Bengaluru. Kimeli (27:38s) took six seconds off the elite men’s course record set by Geoffrey Kamworor in 2014. In the elite women’s event, Irene (30:35s) smashed the mark set by the late Agnes Tirop (31:19s) in 2018. (REPORT)

MOTORSPORTS

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen won the inaugural Miami Grand Prix for Red Bull on Sunday, slashing Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc's overall lead from 27 to 19 points after five races. ( REPORT )

Moto GP said it will retire Italian great Valentino Rossi’s No. 46 from the championship at his home Grand Prix in Tuscany in two weeks’ time. ( REPORT )

MotoGP will have a new season-opening race in 2023 to allow for the completion of work at Qatar's Lusail circuit, promoters Dorna said. ( REPORT )

Former world champion Suzuki intends to leave MotoGP at the end of this year and is in talks with promoters Dorna about the possibility of doing so, the Japanese manufacturer said on Thursday. ( REPORT )

SHOOTING

India wrapped up its shooting assignment at the 24th Deaflympics in Caxais do Sul, Brazil, by finishing in second place with three gold and two bronze medals. (READ)

All of India's achievements at the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl... (READ)

BOXING

Former unified light-welterweight world champion Amir Khan announced his retirement from boxing after a career that also included a silver medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics. ( REPORT )

Nitu Ghanghas and Manisha Moun posted contrasting victories to make it to the quarterfinals of the World women’s boxing championships at Istanbul on Saturday. ( REPORT )

TENNIS

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek overwhelmed Ons Jabeur 6-2, 6-2 to defend her Italian Open title on Sunday and extend her winning streak to 28 matches. ( REPORT )

Matteo Berrettini will not compete at the French Open later this month as he continues his recovery from a hand injury, the Italian said on Saturday. ( REPORT )

World number one Novak Djokovic earned his 1,000th tour-level victory by beating Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-3 on Saturday to reach the Italian Open final. ( REPORT )

Chennai will be back on the international tennis map for the first time since 2017 with a WTA 250 event to be held from September 26 to October 2. ( REPORT )

Stan Wawrinka's comeback trail hit a stumbling block on Friday after he pulled out of next week's Geneva Open tennis tournament with an injury. ( REPORT )

Rafa Nadal was knocked out of the Italian Open after the 21-times major winner was beaten 1-6, 7-5, 6-2 by Canadian Denis Shapovalov in the last-16 of the Italian Open on Thursday. ( REPORT )

GOLF

Phil Mickelson said on Friday he will not defend his PGA Championship title after having stepped away from the game in February amid fallout from comments he made regarding a Saudi-backed golf league. ( REPORT )

Aditi Ashok had an inconsistent day as she opened her campaign with a 1-under 71, placing her tied 47th after the first round at the Cognizant Founders Cup. ( REPORT )

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar outplayed American Ashlyn Grace in the final to bag gold medal at the Deaflympics, fulfilling her promise of improving upon the silver-winning performance at the 2017 edition. ( REPORT )

India's Udayan Mane produced a bogey free seven-under 63, while Yuvraj Sandhu shot four-under 66, as the duo finished tied for the seventh place at the USD 75,000 Laguna Phuket Cup golf tournament on Tuesday. ( REPORT )