Weekly Digest (May 17-23): From Atletico's title-triumph to Sushil Kumar's arrest

From Atletico Madrid's first La Liga title in seven years to two-time Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar's arrest in connection to a murder case, here are the top sporting headlines from the week gone by.

FOOTBALL

Goals from Luis Suarez and Angel Correa cancelled out Oscar Plano's opener as Atletico Madrid beat Real Valladolid 2-1 to win a first La Liga title in seven years. ( REPORT )

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak celebrates his team's 2020-21 La Liga triumph with fans outside the Estadio Municipal Jose Zorrilla. - Getty Images

Liverpool and Chelsea secured the final two Champions League qualification spots on a thrilling last day of the Premier League season, with Leicester missing out in the three-way fight for a top-four finish on Sunday.

East Bengal Club has run into a crisis with its new financial patron, threatening its existence in the top league of the country – the Indian Super League. ( REPORT )

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski scored in the last minute of the season to break Gerd Mueller's 49-year-old record of Bundesliga goals in a single campaign. ( REPORT )

Robert Lewandowski celebrates with the Bundesliga's top goalscorer of the season award. - Getty Images

All the players and support staff of the Indian football team have tested negative for COVID-19 after arrival in Qatar and have also started training ahead of the joint Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup next month. ( REPORT )

A report by European football's governing body UEFA said the continent's top-flight clubs are expected to suffer losses of more than 8 billion euros ($9.78 billion) due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. ( REPORT )

The 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand will be held from July 20 to August 20, global football governing body FIFA said. ( REPORT )

CONMEBOL announced that Colombia will not co-host next month's Copa America, a decision reached less than a month before the opening match and amid a wave of street protests against Colombian President Ivan Duque. ( REPORT )

Manchester City's Ruben Dias was named England's Footballer of the Year in the annual vote of the Football Writers' Association (FWA), making him the first defender to win the award since Steve Nicol in 1989. ( REPORT )

Federico Chiesa clinched a Coppa Italia triumph for Juventus and the first trophy for coach Andrea Pirlo with a 2-1 victory over Atalanta. ( REPORT )

Juventus players celebrate their Italian Cup triumph. - AP

World Cup winners Thomas Mueller and Mats Hummels secured a return to the German national team for the first time in more than two years after coach Joachim Loew included them in his 26-man EURO 2020 squad. ( REPORT )

France coach Didier Deschamps said he put the interests of the national team above everything else when he decided to call up Karim Benzema to the squad for the European Championship. ( REPORT )

Sweden coach Janne Andersson named Jordan Larsson, son of goalscoring great Henrik, as replacement for the injured Zlatan Ibrahimovic in his 26-man squad for Euro 2020. ( REPORT )

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has informed the Premier League club of his desire to leave this summer, with the England international looking to resolve his future before next month's European Championship. ( REPORT )

CRICKET

After reports emerged that members of the Indian women's cricket team that reached the final of the T20 World Cup last year are yet to receive their share of the prize money, BCCI officials have indicated that the delay was due to the “pandemic”. ( REPORT )

India Women will play their first-ever pink-ball day-night Test match at the WACA during their tour of Australia in September. ( REPORT )

The match will be played in Perth, which hasn't hosted a day-night game as yet. - PTI

Chasing a target of 258, Sri Lanka was dismissed for 224 in 48.1 overs. Shakib Al Hasan, playing his comeback game for Bangladesh, scored 15 and picked up a wicket. ( REPORT )

The BCCI has requested the England and Wales Cricket Board to curtail the scheduled five-match series in England to four Tests to create a window for the suspended 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL). ( REPORT )

If India's tour of Sri Lanka goes ahead as planned in July, Rahul Dravid could be seen as the head coach of the side, along with some of his associates at the National Cricket Academy. ( REPORT )

Cricket South Africa announced that AB de Villiers’ international retirement will remain final. ( REPORT )

Sri Lanka bowling coach Chaminda Vaas, bowlers Isura Udana and Shiran Fernando had tested positive ahead of Sunday's first ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka. ( REPORT )

England pacer Jofra Archer will undergo surgery in a bid to resolve his right elbow problem. (REPORT)

Archer returned to action for Sussex against Kent last week but bowled only five overs in Kent's second innings. (File photo) - REUTERS

Former India women's team head coach Raman says today's players like to attack and be busy at the crease rather than scratching around for runs. ( REPORT )

The remainder of PSL 2021 has been given the go-ahead to be played out in Abu Dhabi in June. ( REPORT )

TENNIS

Casper Ruud claimed his career's second title as he beat Denis Shapovalov in straight sets to prevail at the Geneva Open on Saturday. ( REPORT )

Casper Ruud celebrates after winning the Geneva Open on Saturday. - AP

Coco Gauff cruised past Wang Qiang in all of 74 minutes to clinch her career's first clay-court title at the Emilia-Romagna Open on Saturday. ( REPORT )

Second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas claimed his seventh ATP title after beating Britain's Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-3 in the final of the Lyon Open on Sunday. (REPORT)

Serena Williams is unlikely to win a record equalling 24th Grand slam title at Roland Garros, although her chance will come, the American's long-time coach Patrick Mouratoglou said on Friday. ( REPORT )

Former French Open champion Simona Halep said on Friday she will not play at Roland Garros this year because she is recovering from a calf injury. ( REPORT )

Roger Federer said he is not playing well enough to have a chance of winning the French Open after the Swiss' preparations for the clay-court Grand Slam were cut short in Geneva on Tuesday. ( REPORT )

WRESTLING

A Delhi police special cell has arrested Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar and his associate Ajay from Delhi on Sunday morning. ( REPORT )

In the initial investigation, Delhi Police had confirmed Sushil's links with the murder as he was present at the Chhatrasal complex during the brawl. - PTI

Bajrang Punia has recovered from the knee injury he picked up during the Asian championships and has resumed training at the Inspire Institute of Sports (IIS), Vijayanagara, where the weather is 'similar' to that in Japan. ( REPORT )

Ashok Kumar will be the only referee from the country to officiate in wrestling matches of the Tokyo Olympic Games. He was named in the list of officials released by the United World Wrestling (UWW) on Thursday. ( REPORT )

The Sports Authority of India's Mission Olympic Cell has sanctioned star India wrestler Vinesh Phogat overseas training till the Tokyo Olympics in July this year. ( REPORT )

BADMINTON

India’s leading doubles shuttler R. Satwiksairaj is back for training with his partner Chirag Shetty, after a week-long break, as part of the preparations for the Tokyo Olympics later this year. ( REPORT )

The duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (in picture) were honoured with the Arjuna Awards in 2020 for their contributions to Indian badminton. - GETTY IMAGES

Badminton's scoring system remains unchanged as an attempt to replace the existing three-game format of 21 points each with a best-of-five of 11 points failed to get the required two-thirds majority during the Annual General Meeting of the sport's global body. ( REPORT )

Badminton Association of India (BAI) president Himanta Biswa Sarma was on Saturday elected to the BWF Council for a four-year period till 2025. ( REPORT )

The second edition of the Tamil Nadu Badminton Super League (TNBSL) 2021 has been postponed due to the COVID-19 surge in the country. ( REPORT )

Indian BWF official Vemuri Sudhakar, who had been battling COVID-19 in a private hospital for the last couple of weeks in Hyderabad, succumbed to the deadly virus. ( REPORT )

TABLE TENNIS

World champion Liu Shiwen was left out of China's women's singles roster for this year's Tokyo Olympics. ( REPORT )

The Table Tennis Federation of India has announced that it will offer financial assistance to its Covid-affected players and coaches. ( REPORT )

BOXING

The Asian Championships in Dubai on Monday, will be a crucial test of preparations for India’s Olympic-bound boxers. India will aim to better its record-shattering medal haul of 13 achieved during the event’s previous edition in Thailand. ( REPORT )

The World Boxing Organization (WBO) ordered Anthony Joshua to defend his heavyweight title against mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk after the Briton's bout with domestic rival Tyson Fury was thrown into doubt. ( REPORT )

Legendary boxing coach Om Prakash Bharadwaj, the first from the discipline to be honoured with the Dronacharya award in 1985, died following prolonged illness and old-age issues. He was 82. Bhardwaj had lost his wife about 10 days ago. ( REPORT )

Sakti Mazumdar, who was part of the Indian team in the 1952 Helsinki Olympics, passed away after suffering a heart attack in Kolkata on Friday. He was 90. ( REPORT )

HOCKEY

Australia's Matthew Swann ended his international hockey career on Wednesday, saying he had no regrets about taking the decision ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. ( REPORT )

India goalkeeper P. R. Sreejesh was on Thursday appointed as a member of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Athletes’ Committee during the virtual meeting of the world body's Executive Board. ( REPORT )

P.R. Sreejesh has been a member of the FIH Athletes Committee since 2017. - The Hindu

Hockey India has won the prestigious Etienne Glichitch Award in recognition of its contribution to the growth and development of the sport in the country. ( REPORT )

MOTORSPORT

Max Verstappen won the Monaco Grand Prix for the first time to take the Formula One championship lead from Lewis Hamilton on Sunday, while pole-sitter Charles Leclerc pulled out just before the race started. (REPORT)

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the Monaco GP. - Getty Images

Britain's Lando Norris has signed a new deal keeping him at McLaren for years to come. The 21-year-old is in his third season with the team, with Australian Daniel Ricciardo joining at the start of this year on a long-term contract. ( REPORT )

MotoGP's Finnish Grand Prix in July has been cancelled due to travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic with Austria set to host a doubleheader in August instead. ( REPORT )

ATHLETICS

World Athletics' doping review board has approved 23 Russians to compete at international competitions as neutral athletes, taking the total count to 27 this year. ( REPORT )

American sprinter Allyson Felix breezed to victory in the 400m race at the USA Track & Field Open in Texas on Tuesday, finishing in 50.88 seconds for her best performance in the event since July 2017. ( REPORT )

American sprinter Allyson Felix won the 400m race at the USA Track & Field Open. (File Photo) - AFP

Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation at his Chandigarh residence. ( REPORT )

