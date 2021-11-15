Weekly Digest (November 8-14): From Australia's T20 World Cup triumph to Hamilton's win at Brazilian GP

CRICKET

David Warner and Mitchell Marsh starred with the bat as Australia beat New Zealand by eight wickets in the 2021 T20 World Cup final in Dubai on Sunday. ( REPORT )

Ben Stokes joined the England squad for a training session for the first time after his six-month lay off from cricket at the Metrico stadium in the Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia, on Thursday. ( REPORT )

Batter Daryl Mitchell will replace injured Devon Conway in New Zealand's squad for the Test series against India later this month, New Zealand Cricket said on Sunday. ( REPORT )

England captain Eoin Morgan hopes to lead the team at the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, the 35-year-old said after his side bowed out of this year's edition in the semifinals on Wednesday. ( REPORT )

The fifth season of the Abu Dhabi T10 cricket tournament will begin with reigning champions Northern Warriors taking on Delhi Bulls in the first game of the opening night double header on November 19. ( REPORT )

Days before the International Cricket Council (ICC) Board discusses the fallout of Taliban taking over governance in Afghanistan on its status as a full member, Geoff Allardice, the Acting CEO of ICC, has said the Afghanistan cricket board has conveyed it won’t stop women’s cricket activities. ( REPORT )

Essex County Cricket Club chairman John Faragher has resigned from his role over a historical allegation that he used racist language at a board meeting in 2017, the team said on Friday. ( REPORT )

New Zealand will play two Tests against South Africa and Bangladesh in a home summer schedule pushed back because of quarantine requirements in the country, New Zealand Cricket said on Friday. ( REPORT )

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is set to allow '100 per cent crowd' for the first T20I between India and New Zealand on November 17. ( REPORT )

FOOTBALL

While Kylian Mbappe’s four goals in an 8-0 rout of Kazakhstan ensured defending champion France reached next year’s World Cup along with victorious Belgium, the Netherlands failed to join them on Saturday after conceding two late goals. ( REPORT )

Gokulam Kerala FC played its heart out in its final AFC Women’s Club Championship group stage game as it clinched a 3-1 win over Uzbek side FC Bunyodkor at the Aqaba Stadium in Jordan. ( REPORT )

Argentina closed in on a direct World Cup spot on Friday with a 1-0 win at Uruguay, despite the absence of Lionel Messi for most of the match as he recovers from a left knee injury. ( REPORT )

Barcelona has reached an agreement in principle to sign free agent Dani Alves, with the Brazilian right back set to rejoin the team for the rest of the season. ( REPORT )

David Henderson, the businessman who organised the flight that crashed and led to the death of football player Emiliano Sala, was on Friday sentenced to 18 months in prison by the Cardiff Crown Court. ( REPORT )

French police released Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Aminata Diallo from custody on Thursday without charge but are still investigating an attack on one of her teammates, prosecutors said. ( REPORT )

Spain, Portugal, and Croatia put themselves one game away from securing World Cup qualification, while Sweden's hopes took a heavy blow with a surprising loss. ( REPORT )

Brazil is the first South American team to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar — with several matches in hand and more than a year before the tournament begins in Qatar. ( REPORT )

Premier League clubs united in their opposition to plans for biennial World Cups when they discussed the FIFA overhaul of the international calendar at a meeting. ( REPORT )

Former Liverpool and England captain Steven Gerrard was confirmed as Aston Villa's new manager on Thursday as the 41-year-old ended his three-and-a-half-year stint with Rangers. ( REPORT )

Bayern Munich fans have been stepping up their public criticism of the club for its ties to World Cup host Qatar. ( REPORT )

TENNIS

Carlos Alcaraz dominated in Milan to beat Sebastian Korda of the United States and win the Next Gen ATP Finals on Saturday, capping a brilliant season for the Spanish teenager. ( REPORT )

The Australian Open organisers said that the tournament will join the other majors in having both men's semifinals played on the same day from next year with the women's last-four stage matches moving to an evening prime time slot as part of fixture shake-up. ( REPORT )

Wheelchair tennis world number one Dylan Alcott said on Tuesday that he will bid for a record-extending eighth successive Australian Open title at his home Grand Slam before bowing out of the sport. ( REPORT )

American Tommy Paul won the first ATP Tour title of his career, beating Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 to capture the Stockholm Open on Saturday. ( REPORT )

Alison Riske rallied to beat Jaqueline Cristian of Romania 2-6, 6-2, 7-5 in the final of the Upper Austria Ladies Linz on Friday for the American's third career title. ( REPORT )

BOXING

The Delhi High Court issued a notice to the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) over a petition filed by boxer Arundhati Choudhary seeking her selection in the 70kg category for the upcoming World women’s boxing championships in Istanbul, Turkey, next month. ( REPORT )

CHESS

Five-time World chess champion Viswanathan Anand said his role as the brand ambassador of the Tata Steel India Rapid and Blitz chess tournament beginning November 17 in Kolkata, is one he will enjoy a lot. ( REPORT )

Viswanathan Anand will be one of the official commentators for the 2021 World championship match scheduled in Dubai between champion Magnus Carlsen and challenger Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia from November 24 to December 16. ( REPORT )

Kolkata-based player Mitrabha Guha has become India's 72nd chess Grand Master by bagging his third and final GM norm duringGM Third Saturday Mix 220 tourney in Novi Sad, Serbia. ( REPORT )

Sankalp Gupta has become India's 71st Grandmaster by scoring 6.5 points and finishing second in the GM Ask 3 round-robin event in Arandjelovac, Serbia. ( REPORT )

SHOOTING

In a highly beneficial move for Asian countries, the International Shooting Federation (ISSF) has increased the number of Olympic quota places for the continent from 38 to 48. ( REPORT )

Rahi Sarnobat won the silver medal in women’s 25-metre sports pistol in the President’s Cup shooting championship in Wroclaw, Poland. ( REPORT )

WRESTLING

World championships bronze medallist Sarita Mor defeated former Commonwealth Games champion Geeta Phogat in the final to win the women’s 59kg title at the National wrestling championships. ( REPORT )

Railways’ wrestler Pritam emerged as an unexpected hero as he claimed his maiden gold medal in the competitive 74kg freestyle weight category at the National wrestling championships. ( REPORT )

MOTORSPORTS

Lewis Hamilton won the Brazil Grand Prix on Sunday in one of his all-time great drives from 10th on the grid with championship leader Max Verstappen second. ( REPORT )

Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas won a sprint race for pole position at the Sao Paulo Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday as Red Bull's Max Verstappen extended his championship lead to 21 points. ( REPORT )

Formula One stewards fined Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen 50,000 euros ($57,250) on Saturday after he touched and examined the rear wing of title rival Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes following Sao Paulo Grand Prix qualifying. ( REPORT )

Sergio Perez lived his dream after becoming the first Mexican Formula One driver to stand on the podium at his home race. ( REPORT )

Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrated a dominant win in the Mexico City Grand Prix on Sunday to surge 19 points clear of Lewis Hamilton in the Formula One championship with four races remaining. ( REPORT )

HOCKEY

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Vivek Sagar Prasad will lead an 18-member Indian hockey team in the men’s Junior World Cup, to be held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar from November 24 to December 5. ( REPORT )

Members of the historic Olympic bronze medal winning Indian men’s hockey team, including skipper Manpreet Singh and veteran goalkeeper P. R. Sreejesh, will join the ongoing national camp in Bhubaneswar on Sunday ahead of next month’s Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka. ( REPORT )

ATHLETICS

Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir won the 50th running of the New York City Marathon on Sunday in 2:22:39, surviving a thrilling three-way battle before sprinting for the finish line, and fellow Kenyan Albert Korir won the men's race in 2:08:22. ( REPORT )

Eight years after he shot dead his girlfriend, Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius is up for parole, but first he must meet with her parents. ( REPORT )

American high jumper Erik Kynard will finally get his gold medal from the 2012 London Olympics after the IOC on Friday approved reallocating some results from those games because of doping cases. ( REPORT )

Greek runner Costas Gelaouzos won the first post-pandemic Athens Marathon in 2 hours 16 minutes 49 seconds on Sunday. ( REPORT )

High jumper Danil Lysenko, suspended for anti-doping violations in a case that rattled Russian sport, has admitted guilt for his offences but said he blames the athletics federation for a plan to forge documents to try to evade punishment. ( REPORT )

TABLE TENNIS

India's challenge at the World Table Tennis Contender ended on Friday as G. Sathiyan and Sharath Kamal lost in the men’s singles pre-quarterfinals. ( REPORT )

BADMINTON

India's Tokyo Paralympics gold winner Pramod Bhagat was on Thursday named among six shuttlers for the Male Para Badminton Player of the Year by the sport's world body but none of his compatriots featured in the able-bodied awards' categories. ( REPORT )

The domestic badminton season is set to begin next month after a 20-month hiatus with back-to-back senior ranking Level 3 tournaments, the Badminton Association of India announced on Wednesday. ( REPORT )