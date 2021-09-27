Weekly Digest (September 20-26): From CSK's climb to the top of the IPL table to Hamilton's record-breaking 100th win

From Chennai Super Kings' successive wins to Lewis Hamilton's victory at the Russian Grand Prix, here are the top sporting headlines from the week gone by.

CRICKET



In a thrilling last-ball finish, Ravindra Jadeja's eight-ball 22 (2x4, 2x6) helped Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by two wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Abu Dhabi on Sunday. (REPORT)

Ravindra Jadeja's cameo powered CSK to a thrilling win over KKR. - SPORTZPICS

India defeated Australia by two wickets in the third and final Women's ODI in Mackay on Sunday to register its first points in the bilateral rubber and end Australia's winning streak of 26 ODI matches. ( REPORT )

Verma and Bhatia's 101 run stand formed the bedrock on which India chased down the score. - GETTY IMAGES

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) on Wednesday announced amendments to the laws of the game to use the gender-neutral term 'batter' and 'batters' rather than 'batsman' or 'batsmen'. ( REPORT )

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has decided to hike the match fee for domestic cricketers. In a series of tweets on Monday, the BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that the senior players who have featured in more than 40 matches will have a hike of ₹60,000, while U-23 players will get ₹25,000 and U-19 players will see a salary hike of ₹20,000. ( REPORT )

While raising match-fees across board in domestic cricket, the BCCI has introduced graded match-fees payment structure for senior men’s domestic cricketers. ( REPORT )

Even as domestic cricketers have welcomed the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI’s) hike in match-fee, more than 500 match officials in Indian cricket are in for a rude shock with the BCCI deciding against compensating them for the curtailed 2020-21 domestic season due to COVID-19. ( REPORT )

Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as a 'consultant’ of the Sri Lanka national team for the first round of the T20 World Cup. ( REPORT )

India’s men’s cricket team will play its 1000th ODI when it takes on the West Indies for the first fixture of the three-match series in Ahmedabad on February 6, 2022. The other two matches will be played in Jaipur and Kolkata. ( REPORT )

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera will stage India's 1,000th men's ODI. - The Hindu

Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma have signed up to play for Sydney Thunder in the upcoming Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). ( REPORT )

The International Cricket Board (ICC), on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), has charged former West Indies player Marlon Samuels with breaching four counts of the ECB Anti-Corruption Code for Participants of the T10 League (the ‘Code’). ( REPORT )

The BCCI on Tuesday extended the deadline for purchasing the tender document for the new IPL team by five days till October 10. ( REPORT )

The British government did not advise the England and Wales Cricket Board to cancel its men's and women's teams' tour of Pakistan on security grounds, the U.K.'s High Commissioner in Islamabad has said, promising to "redouble" efforts to make the T20 series happen in 2022. ( REPORT )

FOOTBALL

Arsenal rode on strikes from Emile Smith Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka to cruise to a 3-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the London derby on Sunday. (REPORT)

Paulo Dybala scored a superb goal before leaving the pitch in tears with an injury as Juventus beat Sampdoria 3-2 in Turin on Sunday, their first home victory of the Serie A season. (REPORT)

Juventus' Paulo Dybala celebrates after scoring during the Serie A match between Juventus and Sampdoria. - AP

Serie A club Genoa, which was founded in 1893, has been sold to the private investment firm 777 Partners in a deal reportedly worth 150 million euros. (REPORT)

Sam Kerr netted a brace and Fran Kirby scored her 50th Women's Super League goal as defending champion Chelsea swept aside a sorry Manchester United 6-1 on Sunday. (REPORT)

Goals from Memphis Depay, Luuk de Jong and the returning Ansu Fati helped Barcelona claim a much-needed 3-0 home victory over Levante in La Liga on Sunday. (REPORT)

Borussia Monchengladbach stunned 10-man Borussia Dortmund 1-0 with a goal from Denis Zakaria on Saturday to snap its opponent's three-game winning run in the Bundesliga. (REPORT)

Manchester City broke its run of losses to Chelsea by handing its Premier League title rival a first defeat of the season thanks to Gabriel Jesus’ deflected goal in a 1-0 win on Saturday. (REPORT)

Bruno Fernandes blazed a stoppage-time penalty over the crossbar as Aston Villa earned a shock 1-0 victory at a below-par Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday. (REPORT)

Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes (right) with Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (left) after the 0-1 defeat against Aston Villa on Saturday in which Fernandes missed a crucial penalty. - GETTY IMAGES

Cristiano Ronaldo surpassed Lionel Messi in the list for the highest paid footballers in the world. (REPORT)

James Rodriguez, once considered the prodigal galactico of Real Madrid, has signed for Qatari club Al Rayyan, the club announced on Wednesday. (REPORT)

Bayern Munich eased past host Greuther Fuerth 3-1 on Friday, despite playing almost the entire second half with 10 men, to open up a three point lead at the top of the Bundesliga. (REPORT)

Pakistan's floundering football setup got a boost on Friday when former England star Michael Owen signed a three-year deal to become the ambassador of the Pakistan Football League, a private venture to be launched in the country. (REPORT)

Indian women’s football team striker Karishma Shirvoikar feels there are more girls from Goa with the potential to represent the country. (REPORT)

Former France midfielder Samir Nasri announced on Sunday that he was officially retiring from professional football after a career that started in 2004. (REPORT)

TENNIS

Sania Mirza won her maiden trophy of 2021, winning the women doubles’ title at the Ostrava Open with Shuai Zhang ( REPORT )

Sania Mirza and Shuai Zhang in action. - GETTY IMAGES

Top-seeded Hubert Hurkacz clinched his third title of the year and fourth win in four finals as he beat Pablo Carreno Busta 7-6 (2), 6-3 in the Moselle Open final on Sunday. (REPORT)

Unseeded Anett Kontaveit cruised past fourth-seeded Maria Sakkari 6-2, 7-5 to win the Ostrava Open on Sunday for her third WTA title. (REPORT)

Estonia's Anett Kontaveit celebrates with the trophy after winning against Greece's Maria Sakkari - REUTERS

Roger Federer said his injury comeback was not yet in sight but insisted he was over the worst as he targets a return to the courts. ( REPORT )

Defending champion Ashleigh Barty, world number two Aryna Sabalenka and French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova all qualified for the season-ending WTA Finals in Mexico ( REPORT )

Simona Halep split with her Australian coach Darren Cahil, who guided her to her first Grand Slam -- the 2018 French Open. ( REPORT )

Naomi Osaka, who said at the U.S. Open that she planned to take a break from tennis, officially pulled out of next month's BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. ( REPORT )

US Open Women’s Singles Open champion Emma Raducanu split from her coach, less than two weeks after winning the U.S. Open as a qualifier. ( REPORT )

BADMINTON

India’s 2021 Sudirman Cup campaign got off to a disappointing start, as it lost 1-4 to Thailand in its group opener on Sunday. ( REPORT )

The Indian men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy pulled out of the Sudirman Cup mixed team championships on medical grounds.( REPORT )

ARCHERY

Jyothi Surekha Vennam won silver in the women's compound event at the World Archery Championship in Yankton, U.S. ( REPORT )

Jyothi Surekha Vennam in action. - Special Arrangement

Colombia defeated India by 229-224 and 154-150 in the compound women's team and mixed team finals respectively. ( REPORT )

SNOOKER

Star Indian cueist Pankaj Advani grabbed his 24th world title when he triumphed at the IBSF 6-Red Snooker World Cup with a victory over Pakistan's Babar Masih in the final. ( REPORT )

BOXING

Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk dethroned world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in his own backyard when he earned a unanimous points decision in front of a sell-out crowd at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. ( REPORT )

This defeat was more worrying for Joshua than his shock loss to Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019, which he avenged in a re-match, because he was largely outclassed for 12 rounds.

Reviewing the Tokyo Olympics performance and looking forward to Paris 2024, Boxing Federation of India (BFI) president Ajay Singh feels the national body needs to take a few initiatives to achieve a better performance in the next Games. ( REPORT )

Dominican boxer Lenin Castillo was taken to the hospital after being carried out of the ring on a stretcher following a devastating knockout by British opponent Callum Smith. ( REPORT )

GOLF

Sneha Singh produced an error-free three-under 69, to cruise to a massive five-shot win in the 8th leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour at the Golden Greens Golf Club on Friday. ( REPORT )

India's Shubhankar Sharma closed with four successive birdies for a round of 4-under 68 that saw him rise to T-12 at the BMW PGA Championship. ( REPORT )

Jeev Milkha Singh became the first professional golfer in the world to receive the prestigious 10-year Dubai Golden Visa in recognition of his outstanding achievements in the sport. ( REPORT )

TABLE TENNIS

The Delhi High Court allowed the Union Government two days to present its stand on the “serious” allegations made in Manika Batra’s petition against the TTFI. ( REPORT )

India’s Archana Kamath went down fighting to the second seed Doo Hoi Kem of Hong Kong 11-9, 11-13, 8-11, 6-11 in the women’s singles quarterfinals of the World Table Tennis Star Contender. ( REPORT )

India's Payas Jain claimed his second successive under-17 boys title after defeating Tom Closset of Belgium 3-1 in the WTT Youth Contender final in Tunis. ( REPORT )

WRESTLING

In order to bring discipline among the coaches at different National level championships, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has introduced some new regulations. As per a WFI circular issued on Thursday, the coaches will need to share their name, date of birth, father’s name and Aadhar number in their entry form. The WFI will issue license books, at Rs 500 per copy, to all the coaches selected by the state associations for the National championships. (REPORT)

HOCKEY

Bhubaneswar will stage the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2021, after successfully hosting the 2018 Men's Hockey World Cup. ( REPORT )

India midfielder Simranjeet Singh aims to hone his skills to become a regular in the national team for the upcoming tournaments. ( REPORT )

Simranjeet Singh..."It was a great experience I had in Tokyo and my aim was to execute the role I was given to perfection." - HOCKEY INDIA

Indian midfielder Hardik Singh said that the team was now focussing on directly qualifying for the Paris Olympics by winning next year's Asian Games ( REPORT )

Indian men's hockey team defender Varun Kumar considers himself lucky to make a bronze medal-winning debut in the Tokyo Games. ( REPORT )

GYMNASTICS

USA Gymnastics and survivors of the Larry Nassar sex-abuse scandal filed a joint $425 million settlement proposal three weeks ago that needs to be approved by survivors and insurers in order for it to move forward as a full settlement. ( REPORT )

CHESS

R. Praggnanandhaa finished third and Leon Mendonca took the fifth spot as the two Indians qualified for the Tour Finals to be held in October. ( REPORT )

The All India Chess Federation (AICA) suspended joint secretary Atanu Lahiri for three years for anti-federation activity. ( REPORT )

SWIMMING

Seven-time Olympic gold medallist Katie Ledecky has decided to serve as a volunteer swim coach at the University of Florida where she will also train for the 2024 Paris Olympics. ( REPORT )