Weekly Digest (October 25-31): From India's successive losses to Koeman's sacking

From India's successive losses at the T20 World Cup to Ronald Koeman's sacking at Barcelona, here are the top sporting headlines from the week gone by.

CRICKET

India went from bad to worse as another insipid batting display saw it suffer a humiliating defeat against New Zealand in its ICC T20 World Cup match at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. (REPORT)

India's captain Virat Kohli reacts during the defeat to New Zealand. - AP

Lucknow and Ahmedabad formally joined the Indian Premier League bandwagon, with the BCCI awarding franchise rights on Monday. While the choice of cities by nine bidders who entered the fray was on the expected lines, there was a huge surprise with owners for the respective franchises. ( REPORT )

Former India captain Rahul Dravid applied for the position of India's head coach on Tuesday. ( REPORT )

South African wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock on Thursday said he will take the knee for the remainder of South Africa's matches at the ongoing T20 World Cup. De Kock had earlier refused to do so and opted out of South Africa’s first match. ( REPORT )

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who also holds the post of director at ATK Mohun Bagan, has decided to step down from the position in the Indian Super League franchise to avoid any potential conflict of interest. ( REPORT )

Ahead of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, four cricketers from the Mumbai team have tested positive for COVID-19. ( REPORT )

The BCCI is set to allow spectators for the India-New Zealand series, which begins on November 17. ( REPORT )

Siddharth Verma stood out for his stunning 1,322-704 victory over Vinod Tihara for the post of secretary even as the rival panel headed by president Rohan Jaitley swept the DDCA elections in New Delhi. ( REPORT )

Two former Australian cricket greats have died within a day of each other. Cricket Australia said Saturday that Alan Davidson, an all-rounder known for his ability to swing the ball both ways, died peacefully at age 92 on Saturday morning. Off-spinner Ashley Mallett died on Friday at age 76 after a long battle with cancer. ( REPORT )

FOOTBALL

Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero has been taken to hospital after he suffered chest pain and complained about feeling dizzy during his side's 1-1 La Liga draw with Alaves on Saturday. ( REPORT )

Premier League: Manchester United thrashed Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 with goals from Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford in the Premier League on Saturday to ease the pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. ( REPORT) (Other important match reports: Leicester vs Arsenal , Liverpool vs Brighton and Hove Albion , Newcastle United vs Chelsea , Manchester City vs Crystal Palace )

Ronaldo struck in the 39th minute with a perfect right-foot volley into the far corner of Hugo Lloris's net from a glorious pass by Portuguese compatriot Bruno Fernandes. - Action Images via Reuters

La Liga: Vinicius Junior took over the scoring duties from Karim Benzema by netting twice to help Real Madrid win 2-1 at 10-man Elche on Saturday and move to the top of the Spanish league standings. ( REPORT ) Barcelona's miserable La Liga campaign continued as it was held to a 1-1 home draw by lowly Alaves on Saturday in its first match since the sacking of coach Ronald Koeman. ( REPORT )

Barcelona named its 'B' side coach Sergi Barjuan as interim manager following the sacking of Ronald Koeman ( REPORT )

Bundesliga: Bundesliga top scorer Robert Lewandowski scored twice to lead Bayern Munich to a 5-2 victory at Union Berlin on Saturday as the German champion bounced back from its shock midweek German Cup exit to stay top of the league table. ( REPORT ) Borussia Dortmund did not need many chances and scored once in each half to beat Cologne 2-0 on Saturday with an efficient display that kept it a point behind Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich. ( REPORT )

Serie A Roundup: Giovanni Simeone is finally starting to emerge from his father's shadow in Serie A. The son of Diego Simeone, the former Argentina international and current Atletico Madrid coach, scored twice as Hellas Verona beat struggling Juventus 2-1 on Saturday. ( REPORT )

Giovanni Simeone (centre) of Hellas Verona celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the 2-1 Serie A win over Juventus on Saturday. - Getty Images

Ligue 1: Angel Di Maria set up the equalizer and then netted the winning goal himself as Paris Saint-Germain rallied past defending champion Lille 2-1 on Friday to stretch its lead at the top of the French league to 10 points. ( REPORT )

Indian football team secured its best-ever finish in the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers by claiming the second spot in Group E as goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh made some spectacular saves to help the side win the shootout against Kyrgyz Republic 4-2 after regulation time ended goalless here. ( REPORT )

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez signed a new contract at the Italian giants until 2026, the Serie A club said in a statement on Thursday. ( REPORT )

Host England will kick-off the Women's Euro 2022 against Austria at Old Trafford, as Thursday's draw for the tournament paired defending champion the Netherlands with Olympic silver medallists Sweden. ( REPORT)

South American football governing body CONMEBOL rejected a FIFA proposal to hold the World Cup every two years. ( REPORT )

India will be a part of the FIFAe Nations Series 2022 (FeNS22), the flagship competitive gaming series of FIFA for its member associations. ( REPORT )

Carli Lloyd bid farewell to the U.S. women’s national team during an emotional friendly in Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA, on Tuesday. ( REPORT )

Adelaide United midfielder Josh Cavallo became the first active A-League player to come out as gay on Wednesday, saying he was done with feeling ashamed about his sexuality and the exhaustion of trying to live a "double-life". ( REPORT )

TENNIS

Anett Kontaveit said greater self-belief was the foundation for her victory over Romania's Simona Halep in the final of the Transylvania Open on Sunday, which secured the eighth and final spot in the WTA Finals for the Estonian. (REPORT)

FILE PHOTO: Anett Kontaveit (pic) captured her fourth title of the season with the 6-2, 6-3 victory over Simona Halep in the final of the Transylvania Open on Sunday, which secured the eighth and final spot in the WTA Finals for the Estonian. - GETTY IMAGES

Alexander Zverev won his fifth ATP title of the season and 18th overall Sunday by defeating American qualifier Frances Tiafoe 7-5, 6-4 at the Erste Bank Open. (REPORT)

Novak Djokovic has signed up for both singles and doubles duty at next week's Paris Masters, as the Serbian world number one returns to competitive action for the first time since his defeat in the US Open final to Russian Daniil Medvedev. ( REPORT )

Novak Djokovic in action during practice ahead of the Rolex Paris Masters. - Getty Images

Niki Poonacha wielded the magic wand yet again to script an improbable victory that crowned him a champion for the third time at the DLTA Complex. In the women’s final, top seed Zeel Desai recovered her rhythm after being down 1-3 in the opening set and did not drop another game in beating qualifier Sharmada Balu 6-3, 6-0. ( REPORT )

World No. 6 Matteo Berrettini has withdrawn from next week’s ATP 1000 Paris Masters event due to stiffness in the neck, the Italian said on Saturday. ( REPORT )

The inaugural edition of the revamped women's team competition, the Billie Jean King Cup, begins on Monday after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic when France launch their title defence at the finals in Prague. ( REPORT )

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday said unvaccinated tennis players would be allowed to enter the country to play at the Australian Open in February if they underwent a mandatory two-week COVID-19 quarantine. ( REPORT)

A major warm-up tournament for the Australian Open was cancelled on Tuesday, with organisers blaming uncertainty over Covid-19 rules players will face in Melbourne. ( REPORT )

BOXING

India’s Akash Kumar and Narender advanced to the quarterfinals at the 2021 AIBA Men’s Boxing Championships with commanding victories in Belgrade, Serbia on Sunday. (REPORT)

India's Narender celebrates after beating Sierra Leone’s Mohamed Kendeh in the +92kg Round-of-32 match at the 2021 AIBA Men's World Boxing Championships in Belgrade Thursday. - Special Arrangement

Nikhat Zareen, a former World junior champion and Asian championships bronze medallist, rose from a minor dip in her career to win her maiden National title (in 52kg) and claim the ‘Best Boxer’ award. ( REPORT )

Mike Tyson has urged Tyson Fury not to hang up his gloves amid rumors that he might walk away from the sport following his electrifying win against Deontay Wilder earlier this month. ( REPORT )

TABLE TENNIS

The Indian pair of G. Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai clinched the men’s doubles title at the World Table Tennis Contender Tunis in Tunis, Tunisia, on Saturday, with an 11-9, 4-11, 11-9, 11-6 victory over Emmanuel Lebesson and Alexandra Cassin of France in the final. ( REPORT )

India's Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra bowed out in the men's and women's singles first round matches at the World Table Tennis Contender held in Tunis on Wednesday. ( REPORT )

Manika Batra’s allegations against table tennis coach Soumyadeep Roy that he pressured her to lose to Sutirtha Mukherjee in the Olympic qualification match in Doha in March this year could backfire after her coach Sanmay Paranjape’s text message which contradicted the player's claim. ( REPORT)

BADMINTON

India's double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu failed to reach the women's singles summit clash after going down fighting to Japan's Sayaka Takahashi in three games at the French Open badminton tournament on Saturday. ( REPORT )

India's Ajay Jayaram finished runner-up at the Belgian International Challenge after going down in straight games to Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong in the men's singles final on Saturday. ( REPORT )

India will host three back-to-back badminton tournaments, including a new event - the Odisha Open - in January next year, according to the international calendar unveiled by the BWF on Thursday. ( REPORT )

SWIMMING

Kyle Chalmers of Australia made history at the 2021 Swimming World Cup leg 4 with a new short course world record in the men's 100m freestyle final in Kazan, Russia on Friday. ( REPORT )

Karnataka, led by the likes of Srihari Nataraj and Ridhima Veerendra Kumar, stormed to the overall title at the 74th Senior National Aquatic Championships on Friday. ( REPORT )

Srihari Nataraj of Karnataka took home five golds medals and set three National records in the process, while Maharashtra's Apeksha Fernandes clinched three golds and two silvers. - Murali Kumar K

The Swimming Federation of India has solicited help from Slobodan Soro to halt the steady decline of the sport in the country. ( REPORT )

John Reginald Wright, a former high-level swimming coach accused of historical child abuse has been remanded in custody until next month after his case was mentioned Monday in an Australian court. ( REPORT )

SNOOKER

Ace cueist and multiple-time world champion Pankaj Advani, who has remained unbeaten in 41 matches since March last year, is keen to continue his winning streak in the World Snooker Championships, which will be held in Doha next year. ( REPORT )

Pankaj Advani stamped his supremacy with an all-win record and finished on a high in the GSC World Snooker Qualifiers, clinching the top position in the tournament. ( REPORT )

EQUESTRIAN

Pranay Khare, Kaevaan Setalvad, Zahan Setalvad and Yashaan Khambatta are the four riders, who qualified for the show jumping equestrian event of next year's Asian Games after winning the first selection trials on Tuesday. ( REPORT )