Weekly Digest (May 10-16): Powar's return as women's team coach, Nadal's 10th Italian Open title

From Ramesh Powar's return to the Indian women's cricket team coach role to Rafael Nadal clinching his 10th Italian Open title, here are the main sporting headlines from the week gone by.

FOOTBALL

Manchester United handed the Premier League title to fierce rival Manchester City on Tuesday by losing 2-1 to Leicester City . This is City’s Premier League title in four years. ( REPORT )

Youri Tielemans sublime strike saw Leicester City edge past Chelsea to win the FA Cup for the first time in the clubs 137-year history. ( REPORT )

Leicester City players celebrate their FA Cup triumph. - GETTY IMAGES

Steven Gerrard's Rangers side became only the second team to win the Scottish Premiership and go an entire season without losing a game after the champion beat Aberdeen 4-0 at home on the final day on Saturday. ( REPORT )

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard lifts the Scottish Premiership trophy. - Getty Images

Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho both scored twice as Borussia Dortmund withstood a second-half fight back in teeming rain to beat Leipzig 4-1 in the German Cup final. ( REPORT )

Members of Borussia Dortmund celebrate with the trophy after winning the German Cup final. - REUTERS

The Champions League final between Premier League clubs Manchester City and Chelsea on May 29 has been moved from Istanbul to Porto to allow English fans to travel under COVID-19 restrictions. ( REPORT )

Sporting was crowned Portuguese champion for the first time since 2002 when it beat Boavista 1-0 at home on Tuesday. ( REPORT )

Alisson Becker's goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time against West Brom made him the first Liverpool goalkeeper to score a competitive goal. (REPORT)

Liverpool's Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker celebrates scoring his team's second goal with his teammates during the English Premier League football match between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool. - AFP

The Qatar government has waived off the quarantine period for the Indian football team, thereby giving it a period of roughly two weeks to train ahead of the World Cup/Asian Cup qualifying match scheduled on June 3 in at Doha. ( REPORT )

Juan Cuadrado scored twice as Juventus kept its Champions League qualification hopes alive with a 3-2 "Derby of Italy" victory over Serie A champion Inter Milan on Saturday. ( REPORT )

Atalanta secured Champions League qualification for a third consecutive season with a 4-3 win over Genoa on Saturday that left the Bergamo club second in Serie A. ( REPORT )

Chelsea forward Fran Kirby was on Friday named the Football Writers' Association's Women's Footballer of the Year, making her the first player to win the award twice. ( REPORT )

Chelsea forward Fran Kirby. - GETTY IMAGES

Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is out of Sweden's plans for the Euro 2020 tournament due to a knee injury sustained while playing for AC Milan against Juventus. ( REPORT )

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte will be eligible to play for Spain at next month's European Championship after world football governing body FIFA approved his switch from France on Friday. ( REPORT )

Manchester United's Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani has signed a one-year contract extension at the Old Trafford outfit having hit a purple patch in recent matches. ( REPORT )

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother, Dolores Aveiro, insists she will try to convince her son to return to his boyhood club, Sporting, this summer. ( REPORT )

Romelu Lukaku has been fined along with three Inter Milan teammates after a party in the early hours of Thursday morning to celebrate the Belgium forward's birthday, which violated Covid-19 restrictions. ( REPORT )

CRICKET

Ramesh Powar has been chosen as head coach of the India women's team. He returns to the role after a gap of about two-and-a-half years. ( REPORT )

Shikha Pandey, Ekta Bisht and Shafali Verma returned to the India women’s cricket team for its tour of England. Mithali Raj has been retained as captain of the Test and ODI squads. ( REPORT )

Shikha Pandey was India's second-highest wicket-taker during the women's T20 World Cup in March last year. - Vivek Bendre

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has said India will tour Sri Lanka for a limited-overs series comprising three ODIs and five T20Is in July 2021. ( REPORT )

India remained the No. 1 Test side after the annual update of the ICC team rankings, released on Thursday. India heads the table with a rating of 121 having accumulated 2914 points from 24 matches. ( REPORT )

Teen sensation Shafali Verma, who is set to make her debut in the inaugural edition of The Hundred, will also be a part of the Women's Big Bash League. ( REPORT )

Teen sensation Shafali Verma will represent the Sydney Sixers in the the Women's Big Bash League. - Getty Images

Cricket Australia says it is open to hearing any new information regarding the 2018 Cape Town scandal in the wake of batsman Cameron Bancroft's comments suggesting that the team's bowlers were aware of the ball-tampering tactics. ( REPORT )

David Saker, Australia's bowling coach at the time of the Newlands ball-tampering scandal, has likened the controversy to the underarm incident of 1981. (REPORT)

New Zealand on Saturday flew to the U.K. for the two-match series against England and the World Test Championship final against India. ( REPORT )

New Zealand's most successful Test wicketkeeper B. J. Watling will retire from all forms of cricket after the team's upcoming tour of England, the country's cricket board (NZC) said on Wednesday. ( REPORT )

TENNIS

Rafael Nadal beat world number one Novak Djokovic to win a 10th Italian Open title on Sunday. (REPORT)

Rafael Nadal reacts during his win over Novak Djokovic during Sunday's Italian Open final. - AP

Iga Swiatek routed Karolina Pliskova 6-0, 6-0 with what is known as a “double bagel” score in an Italian Open final that lasted just 46 minutes on Sunday. ( REPORT )

Tennis great Roger Federer said he is still uncertain to compete at the Olympics which is scheduled to run from July 23 to August 8 despite COVID-19 concerns. ( REPORT ) Rafael Nadal also raised doubts about his participation in this year's Tokyo Olympics, saying that he had to be flexible and cannot give a clear answer until he organises his schedule for the year. ( REPORT )

Roger Federer has called on Olympics organisers to end the uncertainty around the Tokyo Games. - GETTY IMAGES

World number one Ash Barty was forced to retire from her Italian Open quarterfinal against Coco Gauff with an arm injury, raising doubts about her participation at the French Open. ( REPORT )

Featuring in the 1000th WTA match of her career, Serena Williams lost to Nadia Podoroska in the second round of the WTA Italian Open on Wednesday. ( REPORT )

BADMINTON

With the cancellation of the Singapore Open, scheduled from June 1 to 6, former World No 1 players, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth, are set to miss the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games. ( REPORT )

It seems to be curtains for Saina Nehwal in the biggest sporting arena. - PTI

The lack of competitions before the Olympics is a major concern for Indian shuttlers but not so much for P. V. Sindhu, who trusts her South Korean coach Park Tae Sang to create match situations for her in training itself. (REPORT)

The Andhra Pradesh state government, on Thursday, issued orders to allot two acres of land in Visakhapatnam for the world champion P. V. Sindhu to set up a badminton academy and sports school. ( REPORT )

SHOOTING

India’s Olympic-bound shooters are keeping themselves busy by dry firing in their respective hotel rooms at Zagreb, Croatia before they hit the range next week. ( REPORT )

Gurjoat Khangura shot 120 out of 125 and missed the skeet final by three points during the Shotgun World Cup in Lonato, Italy, on Monday. ( REPORT )

ATHLETICS

Olympics-bound race walker K.T. Irfan was among the five elite track-and-field athletes to test positive for COVID-19 at the Sports Authority of India's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. ( REPORT )

Indian high jumper Tejaswin Shankar has claimed a gold medal at the Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Manhattan, United States. ( REPORT )

Tejaswin Shankar is likely to miss the first three Indian Grand Prix meets and the Federation Cup in February and March. - www.kstatesports.com

American triple jumper Omar Craddock was banned for 20 months over missed doping tests and will miss the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 World Championships in Oregon. ( REPORT )

Olympic champion Caster Semenya was sentenced to 50 hours of community service for speeding while driving in South Africa, prosecutors said on Wednesday. ( REPORT )

TABLE TENNIS

Three-time National table tennis champion and International V. Chandrasekar passed away in Chennai on Wednesday due to COVID-19 related complications. ( REPORT )

India's star table tennis player G. Sathiyan donated Rs. 1 lakh to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund for its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. ( REPORT )

BOXING

India's Olympic-bound boxers Mary Kom and Lovlina Borgohain received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Command Hospital in Pune. ( REPORT )

HOCKEY

The FIH Hockey Pro League matches between Belgium and Argentina, scheduled on May 22 and 23, have been postponed. ( REPORT )

Australia and New Zealand hockey teams will compete in the two-leg FIH Pro League on June 26 and 27 in Perth. ( REPORT )

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday announced financial support of ₹5 lakh each for the bereaved families of former hockey players M. K. Kaushik and Ravinder Pal Singh, both of whom died of COVID-19 last week. ( REPORT )

Former hockey umpire and technical official Ravinder Singh Sodhi died on Wednesday due to coronavirus-related complications. He was 66. ( REPORT ) Former player George Fernandez passed away on Sunday due to COVID-19 aged 67. ( REPORT )

WRESTLING

The Wrestling Federation of India has called off the national camp for the Tokyo Olympics-bound wrestlers that was to begin in Bahalgarh, Sonepat on Tuesday. The team will leave for a month-long European tour at the end of the month. ( REPORT )

India will be an eight-member wrestling team to the Tokyo Olympics this time around. - AP

MOTORSPORT

Ducati's Jack Miller held his nerve in a crash-filled MotoGP race in rainy conditions to win the French Grand Prix at Le Mans on Sunday, with the Australian finishing ahead of local hopes Johann Zarco and Fabio Quartararo. (REPORT)

Jack Miller is the first Australian rider to seal back-to-back MotoGP wins since Casey Stoner in the 2012 season. - Getty Images

July's Finnish motorcycle Grand Prix has been cancelled due to travel complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. ( REPORT )

Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton hopes to agree on a new contract with Mercedes before the sport's August break. ( REPORT )