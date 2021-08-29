Weekly Digest (August 23-29): Cristiano Ronaldo's Man United return; England stuns India in 3rd Test

Cristiano Ronaldo sealed a sensational return to Manchester United as he joined the Premier League club on Friday, ending his time with Serie A giant Juventus.

Elsewhere in Leeds, Virat Kohli's team India slumped to an innings and 76 runs defeat on day four of the third Test against England, forcing the home side to draw level at 1-1 in the five match Test series.

Here's a look at the major headlines from the world of sport in the past week (August 23 - August 29).

CRICKET

England broke India's resistance to cruise to victory by an innings and 76 runs in the third Test at Headingley and level the series at 1-1. (REPORT)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s Annual General Meeting will not be held before September 30 due to the prevailing pandemic, secretary Jay Shah has informed the affiliated units. (REPORT)

Mumbai lost the third T20 in a thrilling finish against Oman on Friday to concede the three-match series 2-1 to the home team. (REPORT)

Joe Root became the most successful English Test captain with his side's win in the third Test against India at Headingley. - Getty Images

Former New Zealand allrounder Chris Cairns is paralysed in his legs after suffering a stroke following emergency heart surgery in Sydney, New Zealand media reported. (REPORT)

Royal Challengers Bangalore has signed English fast-bowler George Garton as a replacement for Australian bowler Kane Richardson for the UAE leg of the IPL. (REPORT)

Mark Boucher, South Africa's head coach, has apologised for his role in causing any offence to or discriminating against teammates. (REPORT)

FOOTBALL

Cristiano Ronaldo completed a sensational return to Manchester United from Juventus and the transfer will be finalised subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical. (REPORT)

Juventus slumped to a 1-0 loss at home to promoted Empoli in its first match without Cristiano Ronaldo. (REPORT)

Ten-man Chelsea delivered a fine defensive display as it held on for a 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday after defender Reece James was sent off just before halftime of the Premier League clash. (REPORT)

Lionel Messi's new club Paris St Germain will play Manchester City after being drawn together in Champions League Group A. Here is the rest of the draw. (REPORT)

Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho was named UEFA's men's Player of the Year for 2020-21 on Thursday while Barcelona's Alexia Putellas won the women's award. (REPORT)

Manchester City has suspended left back Benjamin Mendy pending an investigation after the Frenchman was charged by the police with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. (REPORT)

Real Madrid has increased its offer to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe to €170 million ($199.80 million) after having an initial €160 million bid rejected. (REPORT)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is likely to leave the Premier League champions when his contract expires in 2023 as he wants to take a break before venturing into international football. (REPORT)

It will be a homecoming for Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored 118 goals in 292 games for Manchester United between 2003 and 2009. Photo: Getty Images - Getty Images

The clouds of uncertainty hovering over the continuance of the agreement between East Bengal Club and its investor Shree Cement were cleared on Wednesday after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee intervened to bring the conflicting parties together, allowing the club to participate in the upcoming edition of the Indian Super League. (REPORT)

Tottenham striker Harry Kane said that he will stay at the club and be "100% focused on helping the team achieve success", ending weeks of speculation about a potential move to champions Manchester City. (REPORT)

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said that the English Premier League and Spain's La Liga should release players for World Cup qualifiers next month to "preserve and protect sporting integrity". (REPORT)

ATK Mohun Bagan (ATK MB) made it to the inter-zonal semifinals of the AFC Cup, holding its final Group D opponent Bashundhara Kings of Bangladesh to a 1-1 draw at the Maldives National Football Stadium in Male. (REPORT)

TENNIS

Novak Djokovic could face a Wimbledon final rematch with Italy's Matteo Berrettini in a US Open quarter-final and meet Olympic champion Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals in his bid to complete a calendar-year Grand Slam. (READ)

Serena, who turns 40 in September, withdrew from the US Open, citing her hamstring injury from Wimbledon. (READ)

Defending champion Naomi Osaka could meet second seed Aryna Sabalenka in a US Open semi-final while top-ranked Ashleigh Barty might have a Wimbledon final rematch with Karolina Pliskova under a women's draw revealed Thursday. (READ)

Alexander Zverev will take an 11-match winning streak into the US Open after adding the Western & Southern Open title to his Olympic gold medal on Sunday but still rates Novak Djokovic as favourite. (READ)

Tokyo Olympic singles champion Alexander Zverev said on Friday he plans to take legal action over accusations of domestic abuse by former girlfriend Olya Sharypova and again denied any wrongdoing. (READ)

Zverev recently defeated Djokovic in the semifinals of the men's singles event at the Tokyo Olympics. - GETTY IMAGES

Andy Murray said receiving the COVID-19 vaccine is about looking out for the health of the "wider public" and he hoped tennis players who were reluctant to get the jab would come around to seeing its many upsides. (READ)

The singles champions at this year’s US Open will earn 35 percent less than in 2019, the last time the Grand Slam tennis tournament allowed spectators, while prize money for qualifying and the first three rounds of the main draw will rise as part of an overall increase. (READ)

Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka geared up for next week's US Open by climbing to second place in the WTA rankings published on Monday, nudging Naomi Osaka down to third. (READ)

MOTORSPORT

Lando Norris was involved in a crash in wet conditions during qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday. (READ)

Qatar's Losail circuit will host the opening MotoGP of next season on March 6, according to the provisional calendar released by promoters Dorna on Friday. (READ)

Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said both he and his Mercedes team would be in better shape for the second half of the season but the battle with Red Bull and Max Verstappen would be closer and tougher than ever. (READ)

Norris was taken to the medical center for precautionary checks before being given the all-clear. The crash forced a 42-minute halt to the session. - AP

Mercedes have decided who will partner Lewis Hamilton next year, team boss Toto Wolff said on Saturday after George Russell, widely tipped to land the drive, took a stunning second place for Williams in a wet qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix. (READ)

Formula One announced a new sponsored award on Tuesday for the driver who completes the most overtakes during the course of a season. (READ)

HOCKEY

The Indian men's hockey team drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh and his female counterpart Gurjit Kaur have been nominated for the FIH ‘Player of the Year’ awards.

Veteran India custodian P R Sreejesh was also among the three shortlisted for the ‘Goalkeeper of the Year’ award for men while Savita Punia was included in the women's category.

The head coaches Graham Reid (men’s team) and Sjoerd Marijne (women's team) were among the nominees for the FIH ‘Coach of the Year’ award. (READ)

SHOOTING

Olympian Manu Bhaker will spearhead the junior women’s team, competing in the air pistol and sports pistol events in the Junior World Championship to be held in Lima, Peru, from September 27 to October 10. (READ)

BOXING

The national boxing championships for elite men will return this year after getting hit by the Covid-19 pandemic last year. The event will be held at the Inspire Institute of Sports in Vijayanagara, Karnataka, from September 15 to 21. (READ)

India clinched four gold medals in the Asian junior boxing championships after Rohit Chamoli (48kg), Bharat Joon (+81kg), Mahi Raghav (63kg), Vishu Rathee (girls 48kg) notched up victories in their summit clashes in Dubai. (READ)