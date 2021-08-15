Weekly Digest (August 9-15): From Lord's Test to India's spectacular show at Youth World Archery meet

India and England set up a thrilling finish for day five of the second Test at Lord's after the visitor ended Sunday with a 154-run lead with four wickets in hand.

Elsewhere, India's young archers struck gold with a sensational performance at the Youth World Archery meet this week.



Here's a look at the major headlines from the world of sport in the past week (August 9 - August 15).

CRICKET

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane found much-needed runs to rescue India from a perilous position and give their team a fighting chance in the second Test against England at Lord's on Sunday (August 15). (REPORT)

Cricket Australia has issued No Objection Certificates for leading players to return to the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL), scheduled to start in the UAE from September 19. (REPORT)

Former Hong Kong batsman Rath, who was trying to get into the Indian domestic system through Vidarbha, has now moved to his home state for opportunities. (REPORT)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has allowed participating nations in the upcoming T20 World Cup to bring 15 players and eight officials for the tournament in the UAE. (REPORT)

India's middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer has reached Dubai to train ahead of the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL), starting September 19. (REPORT)

Unmukt Chand, India's 2012 Under-19 World Cup-winning captain, has retired from Indian cricket at the age of 28. (REPORT)

ECB chief executive Tom Harrison believes cricket’s inclusion in the Olympics in 2028 will help the sport stretch beyond its traditional boundaries. (REPORT)

Gerd Muller of West Germany finished the 1970 FIFA World Cup as the highest goal scorer with 10 goals, which earned him the Golden Boot award. - AP

FOOTBALL

Germany great Gerd Mueller, widely regarded as one of the game's greatest goal scorers and nicknamed "Bomber der Nation", passed away at the age of 75 on Sunday. (REPORT)

Bruno Fernandes scored a hat trick and Paul Pogba set up four goals as Manchester United thrashed Leeds 5-1 Saturday to make a statement about its Premier League title credentials. (REPORT)

Lionel Messi watched on from the stands as Paris St Germain made hard work of beating Strasbourg 4-2 in Ligue 1 on Saturday to continue its winning start to the new season. (REPORT)

BOXING

The World Boxing Council (WBC) has announced the formation of its India committee in collaboration with the Indian Boxing Council. (REPORT)

Nico Ali Walsh made a successful pro debut on Saturday night, winning in the first round and then paying homage to his grandfather, Muhammad Ali. (REPORT)

Vinesh Phogat lost in the quarterfinals of the Women's freestyle 53kg. - REUTERS

WRESTLING

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) "temporarily suspended" star grappler Vinesh Phogat for indiscipline during her forgettable Tokyo Olympics campaign, and also issued a notice to young Sonam Malik for misconduct. (REPORT)

Vinesh Phogat has sent her apology to the WFI, which had barred her from competitions on grounds of indiscipline during the Tokyo Olympics but the parent body may still not allow her to compete in the upcoming World Championship. (REPORT)

ATHLETICS

Driven by India's best medal haul in Tokyo Olympics, the government will expand the size and scope of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) keeping the 2024 and 2028 Games in mind, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said. (REPORT)

The spotlight will be on javelin thrower Kunwar Ajai Raj Singh Rana and long jumper Shaili Singh as the Indian squad leaves for the World Athletics U20 Championships to held in Nairobi from August 17 to 22. (REPORT)

The World Athletics U-20 championships, which was scheduled to begin in Nairobi on Tuesday, has been postponed by a day and will start on August 18. The Indian athletes had some anxious moments at the New Delhi airport on Saturday night as they got ready to fly to Nairobi via Doha. (REPORT)

ARCHERY

Indian archers won all their matches in the recurve under-18 section to grab two gold and three bronze medals and continue their record-breaking spree at the Youth World Championships. (REPORT)

File picture of Rafael Nadal. - AP

TENNIS

Rafael Nadal said he had withdrawn from the Masters 1000 hardcourt event underway in Toronto due to persistent pain in his injured left foot. (REPORT)

Naomi Osaka will give all her proceeds from the WTA Tour's upcoming Cincinnati event to the earthquake victims in Haiti, which was rocked by a devastating 7.2-magnitude quake. (REPORT)

HOCKEY

In continuation with the felicitation functions for the Tokyo Olympic medal winners, the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) honoured 11 members of the bronze-winning hockey team. (REPORT)