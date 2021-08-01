Weekly Digest (July 26 - August 1): Sindhu wins bronze, Lovlina assures India another medal

In Tokyo on Sunday (August 1), shuttler P. V. Sindhu handed India its second medal in the Olympics as she defeated He Bingiao in the third-place playoff to clinch bronze. Also this past week, boxer Lovlina Borgohain assured India a medal as she won her quarterfinal bout in the women's welterweight category.

India's tour of Sri Lanka came to a close with India's defeat in the final T20 on Thursday (July 29). Even after all the travails in the past month and a half, however, not all members of the Indian squad could fly back home. Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week and was staying back in Colombo for an extra week, while Yuzvendra Chahal and K. Gowtham tested positive on Friday, meaning they were staying back as well.

Here's a look at the major headlines from the world of sport in the past week (July 26 - August 1)...

Tokyo Olympics

Lovlina Borgohain outsmarted former World champion Nien-Chin Chen to reach the women’s 69kg semifinals and assure India of another medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday. (READ)

Silence prevailed in the arena after Simone Biles’s uncharacteristically substandard vault attempt at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday. (READ)

Sunisa Lee claimed the coveted all-around gold medal many expected to see go to her United States team mate Simone Biles on Thursday, as the Tokyo Olympics gymnastics competition moved on without its biggest star. (REPORT)

Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic won the women’s singles gold with a dramatic 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 victory over the unseeded Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic, on Saturday. (REPORT)

Lamont Marcell Jacobs broke the European record in the 100m final to clinch the gold in 9.80 seconds on Sunday. - REUTERS

Italy's Lamont Marcell Jacobs completed a sensational evening in the Tokyo Olympics as he clinched the 100-metre gold in the showpiece final on Sunday. (READ)

Thompson-Herah led a Jamaican clean sweep of the medals in 100m, with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce finishing second in 10.74, while Shericka Jackson claimed bronze in a career-best 10.76 in the women's 100-metre final. (READ)

World number five Alexander Zverev won the biggest title of his career when he crushed Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-1 on Sunday. (READ)

Cricket

Sri Lanka defeated India by seven wickets in the final T20 on Thursday (July 29) to clinch the three-match series 2-1. (REPORT)

Sri Lanka Cricket on Friday (July 30) banned senior players Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka for one year and also imposed a fine of LKR 10 million on them for breaching COVID-19 protocols on the tour of the U.K. in June. (REPORT)

The Sri Lankan team with the T20 winner's trophy. The 2-1 win was its first series win after five consecutive defeats. - SLC MEDIA

Yuzvendra Chahal and K. Gowtham tested positive for COVID-19 in Colombo on Friday (July 30). The two were already in isolation after they were among the eight identified close contacts of Krunal Pandya, who had tested positive on Tuesday (July 27). They stayed back in Colombo and did not fly back to India with the rest of the Indian squad. (REPORT)

India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is glad that he has seen a lot of “ups and downs” and evolved as a player, having “learnt from his mistakes” in his short but eventful international career. (REPORT)

Former England seamer Mike Hendrick passed away on Tuesday (July 27) at the age of 72. Hendrick was known to be suffering from bowel and liver cancer. (REPORT)

Isuru Udana, the Sri Lanka fast bowler, has announced his retirement from international cricket. (REPORT)

Pakistan survived Nicholas Pooran's late blitz to beat West Indies by seven runs in the second Twenty20 and go 1-0 up in the four-match series. (REPORT)

Formula One

Esteban Ocon won a chaotic Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday while Lewis Hamilton finished third to take the Formula One championship lead from Max Verstappen. (REPORT)