Weekly Digest (August 2 - August 8): From Neeraj Chopra's Olympic gold to Messi's Barcelona farewell

In Tokyo on Saturday (August 7), India's javelin star Neeraj Chopra scripted history as he became the first Indian track and field athlete to win an Olympic medal by striking gold in the event.

The Tokyo Olympics drew curtains on Sunday (August 8) after a spectacular two weeks, with USA topping the leader-board with 39 Olympic gold medals.

Elsewhere, Barcelona's talismanic striker Lionel Messi bid a painful exit from the club after a prolific 17-year career with the Spanish giant.



Here's a look at the major headlines from the world of sport in the past week (August 2 - August 8).

Tokyo Olympics

Neeraj Chopra won independent India's first-ever athletics medal on Saturday after capturing gold in the javelin throw final at the Tokyo Olympics. (READ)

Aditi Ashok, ranked 200th in the world, fell agonisingly short of a historic podium finish after four rounds of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics women's golf on Saturday. The 23-year-old Indian, who finished fourth, felt she did not drive the ball well which ultimately led to her slipping on the leaderboard. (READ)

Neeraj Chopra reacts after clinching gold in Tokyo. - GETTY IMAGES

Ravi Kumar Dahiya settled for the silver medal after losing 7-4 to World champion Zaur Uguev of Russia in the keenly-fought men’s 57kg freestyle title clash of the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. (READ)

The Indian men's hockey team clinched its 12th Olympic medal, the highest in Games history, with a bronze to end its 41-year drought. (READ)

Cricket

Kolkata Knight Riders' Pat Cummins is likely to miss the resumption of IPL 2021 in the UAE from September 19. (REPORT)

The first Test between India and England at Trent Bridge ended in a draw after rain washed out the final day's play on Sunday. (REPORT)

"We were expecting rain on days three and four but it chose to come on day five. It would have been enjoyable to play and watch, but it's a shame," Kohli said after the match. - REUTERS

England's limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan confirmed he will return to lead the Kolkata Knight Riders for the rescheduled second half of the IPL in the UAE following the postponement of England's limited-overs tour to Bangladesh. (REPORT)

Leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson claimed a career-best 3-12 as Australia ended its losing run in Bangladesh with a hard-fought three-wicket victory in the fourth Twenty20 on Saturday (August 7). Bangladesh has clinched the five-match series already, winning the three previous matches. (REPORT)

New Zealand will visit Pakistan in September for the first time in 18 years to play three one-day internationals and five Twenty20 matches in Rawalpindi and Lahore, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Thursday (August 6). (REPORT)

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal has been allowed to resume playing club cricket as part of his rehabilitation process, which commenced last month, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Wednesday (August 4). (REPORT)

The domestic cricket calendar for 2021 – which was unveiled by the BCCI last month – can see some changes. The Board is looking at rescheduling the dates of the Ranji Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy after multiple requests from State units. (REPORT)

Former India off-spinner M. Venkataramana has been appointed the Tamil Nadu senior team coach for the coming season. He replaces D. Vasu, who held the job for two years. (REPORT)

Football

Struggling to control his emotions, Lionel Messi in his farewell to Barcelona that he wasn't prepared to leave the club. (REPORT)

Khlechi Iheancho scored a late penalty against his old club as FA Cup winner Leicester City beat Premier League champion Manchester City 1-0 in the Community Shield curtain-raiser to the season on Saturday. (REPORT)

Lionel Messi cries at the start of a press conference at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain. - AP

Louis van Gaal was named on Wednesday as the new coach of the Netherlands, signing a deal through to next year's World Cup final in Qatar, the Dutch football association said. (REPORT)

FIFA banned its former interim president Issa Hayatou on Tuesday for alleged wrongdoing in a commercial deal for African football. (REPORT)

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee once again, has come forward and assured the fans of East Bengal that the club would play in the Indian Super League despite its management's ugly tussle with investors Shree Cement Limited (SCL). (REPORT)