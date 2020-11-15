More Sports More Sports Weekly Digest (Nov 9-15): From MI winning 5th IPL title to Hamilton sealing 7th F1 championship From Mumbai Indians winning a 5th IPL trophy to Lewis Hamilton sealing a record-equalling 7th F1 title, here are the top sports headlines from the week gone by. Team Sportstar 15 November, 2020 21:33 IST Rohit Sharma's (L) Mumbai Indians defeated Shreyas Iyer's (R) Delhi Capitals to win a record-extending 5th IPL title (File Photo). - IPL Team Sportstar 15 November, 2020 21:33 IST The Mumbai Indians, led by Rohit Sharma, won a record-extending fifth Indian Premier League title after beating first-time finalist Delhi Capitals by five wickets in the summit clash at the Dubai International Stadium.Meanwhile, Mercedes superstar Lewis Hamilton equalled the legendary Michael Schumacher's record by winning a historic seventh Formula One Drivers' Championship after claiming victory at the 2020 Turkish Grand Prix.Here's a wrap-up of all the major sports news and updates from the week (November 9 to 15) that passed:CRICKETMumbai Indians underlined its status as a true powerhouse team, cruising to a fifth IPL title with a five-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals in Tuesday’s final at the Dubai International Stadium. (REPORT)A couple of days after reaching Sydney, the Indian cricketers started training on Saturday. (REPORT)Pakistan Cricket Board has appointed Babar Azam as the Test captain. (REPORT)READ | Mumbai Indians' remarkable IPL 2020 campaign: From losing start to five-time champion Former captain Younis Khan will continue as the men's batting coach of Pakistan until the Twenty20 World Cup in 2022, the PCB said on Thursday. (REPORTHome advantage has always been a significant factor in cricket, and former Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie feels Tim Paine’s men will have the upper hand going into the four-match Test series against India. (INTERVIEW)The BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has no doubt wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha, currently nursing a double hamstring injury, will be fit for India's four-Test series in Australia beginning next month. (REPORT)FOOTBALLLiverpool's Mohamed Salah tested positive for coronavirus while being away with the Egypt national football team. (REPORT)Manchester United drew with Manchester City in a Women's Super League derby on Saturday. (REPORT)Six South Korea players and a member of the team’s staff tested positive for the new coronavirus before the team’s 3-2 defeat by Mexico in a friendly. (REPORT)Spain's Sergio Ramos, who became the most capped European player of all time, had scored all of his previous 25 penalties but was thwarted by Yann Sommer twice in the 1-1 draw against Switzerland. (REPORT) Spain defender Sergio Ramos overtook Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon as the most-capped European player in international football. - Getty Images Scotland reached its first European Championship finals since 1996 after a 5-4 penalty shootout win over Serbia in Belgrade. (REPORT)India’s postponed joint 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup qualifying round matches will be played in March and June next year as the AFC's competition committee took a decision on the matter. (REPORT)Indian Super League side FC Goa announced that it has forged a three-year strategic partnership with Bundesliga giant RB Leipzig, focussing mainly on youth development and coach training. (REPORT)Liverpool defender Joe Gomez will miss a “significant part” of the rest of the season after having undergone a surgery on his left knee, the Premier League champion said. (REPORT)TENNIS Italy's Jannik Sinner became the youngest first-time winner on the ATP Tour in 12 years after edging Canadian Vasek Pospisil 6-4 3-6 7-6(3) to claim the Sofia Open. (REPORT) Defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas was placed in the same round-robin group as Rafael Nadal when the draw for the ATP Finals was made in London. (REPORT) WATCH | Sinner makes Italian Open era history Nick Kyrgios was already considering taking a year off from tennis before the COVID-19 pandemic and the shutdown of the sport provided him with the “perfect” opportunity for a reset. (REPORT)Former Wimbledon finalist Sabine Lisicki ended her latest comeback attempt because of a severe knee injury. (REPORT)MOTORSPORTGreat Britain's Lewis Hamilton took a record-equalling seventh world championship and became Formula One's most successful driver of all time after winning a wet and slippery Turkish Grand Prix. (REPORT)Suzuki rider Joan Mir clinched his maiden MotoGP crown and became the Japanese team's first world champion in two decades with a seventh-placed finish at the Valencia Grand Prix. (REPORT) Joan Mir celebrates after winning the 2020 MotoGP title and becoming Suzuki's first world champion in two decades. - Getty Images ATHLETICSEthiopians Andamlak Belihu and Tsehay Gemecu have confirmed their participation in the 16th edition of the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon to defend their titles. (Report)The organising committee of the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics, after a meeting, has confirmed that a limited number of non-Japanese fans may be allowed to attend the Games next year. (Report)TABLE TENNISContinuing its efforts to get competitions back on track, the Table Tennis Federation of India has named Sonepat and Indore as venues for the National championships - cadet & sub-junior, junior & youth and the senior championships. The dates of the championships are yet to be decided. (REPORT)World number one Chen Meng beat her Chinese compatriot Sun Yingsha to bag her maiden ITTF Women's World Cup title in Weihai as international table tennis returned from an eight-month hiatus due to COVID-19. (REPORT)BOXING Qatar has lined up to stage a Pacquiao-Crawford fight in 2021, with promoter Bob Arum being in talks with officials about bringing a welterweight unification bout. (Report)Two-time World championships medal winning boxer Lovlina Borgohain is relying on meditation to maintain her composure amid adversities as she is looking to bounce back before the Olympics. (Report)