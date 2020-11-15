Weekly Digest (Nov 9-15): From MI winning 5th IPL title to Hamilton sealing 7th F1 championship

The Mumbai Indians, led by Rohit Sharma, won a record-extending fifth Indian Premier League title after beating first-time finalist Delhi Capitals by five wickets in the summit clash at the Dubai International Stadium.

Meanwhile, Mercedes superstar Lewis Hamilton equalled the legendary Michael Schumacher's record by winning a historic seventh Formula One Drivers' Championship after claiming victory at the 2020 Turkish Grand Prix.

Here's a wrap-up of all the major sports news and updates from the week (November 9 to 15) that passed:

CRICKET

Mumbai Indians underlined its status as a true powerhouse team, cruising to a fifth IPL title with a five-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals in Tuesday’s final at the Dubai International Stadium. ( REPORT )

A couple of days after reaching Sydney, the Indian cricketers started training on Saturday. ( REPORT )

Pakistan Cricket Board has appointed Babar Azam as the Test captain. ( REPORT )

Former captain Younis Khan will continue as the men's batting coach of Pakistan until the Twenty20 World Cup in 2022, the PCB said on Thursday. ( REPORT

Home advantage has always been a significant factor in cricket, and former Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie feels Tim Paine’s men will have the upper hand going into the four-match Test series against India. ( INTERVIEW )

The BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has no doubt wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha, currently nursing a double hamstring injury, will be fit for India's four-Test series in Australia beginning next month. ( REPORT )

FOOTBALL

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah tested positive for coronavirus while being away with the Egypt national football team. ( REPORT )

Manchester United drew with Manchester City in a Women's Super League derby on Saturday. ( REPORT )

Six South Korea players and a member of the team’s staff tested positive for the new coronavirus before the team’s 3-2 defeat by Mexico in a friendly. ( REPORT )

Spain's Sergio Ramos, who became the most capped European player of all time, had scored all of his previous 25 penalties but was thwarted by Yann Sommer twice in the 1-1 draw against Switzerland. ( REPORT )

Spain defender Sergio Ramos overtook Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon as the most-capped European player in international football. - Getty Images

Scotland reached its first European Championship finals since 1996 after a 5-4 penalty shootout win over Serbia in Belgrade. ( REPORT )

India’s postponed joint 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup qualifying round matches will be played in March and June next year as the AFC's competition committee took a decision on the matter. ( REPORT )

Indian Super League side FC Goa announced that it has forged a three-year strategic partnership with Bundesliga giant RB Leipzig, focussing mainly on youth development and coach training. ( REPORT )

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez will miss a “significant part” of the rest of the season after having undergone a surgery on his left knee, the Premier League champion said. ( REPORT )

TENNIS

Italy's Jannik Sinner became the youngest first-time winner on the ATP Tour in 12 years after edging Canadian Vasek Pospisil 6-4 3-6 7-6(3) to claim the Sofia Open. (REPORT)

Defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas was placed in the same round-robin group as Rafael Nadal when the draw for the ATP Finals was made in London. (REPORT)

Nick Kyrgios was already considering taking a year off from tennis before the COVID-19 pandemic and the shutdown of the sport provided him with the “perfect” opportunity for a reset. (REPORT)

Former Wimbledon finalist Sabine Lisicki ended her latest comeback attempt because of a severe knee injury. (REPORT)

MOTORSPORT

Great Britain's Lewis Hamilton took a record-equalling seventh world championship and became Formula One's most successful driver of all time after winning a wet and slippery Turkish Grand Prix. (REPORT)

Suzuki rider Joan Mir clinched his maiden MotoGP crown and became the Japanese team's first world champion in two decades with a seventh-placed finish at the Valencia Grand Prix. (REPORT)

Joan Mir celebrates after winning the 2020 MotoGP title and becoming Suzuki's first world champion in two decades. - Getty Images

ATHLETICS

Ethiopians Andamlak Belihu and Tsehay Gemecu have confirmed their participation in the 16th edition of the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon to defend their titles. ( Report )

The organising committee of the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics, after a meeting, has confirmed that a limited number of non-Japanese fans may be allowed to attend the Games next year. ( Report )

TABLE TENNIS

Continuing its efforts to get competitions back on track, the Table Tennis Federation of India has named Sonepat and Indore as venues for the National championships - cadet & sub-junior, junior & youth and the senior championships. The dates of the championships are yet to be decided. ( REPORT )

World number one Chen Meng beat her Chinese compatriot Sun Yingsha to bag her maiden ITTF Women's World Cup title in Weihai as international table tennis returned from an eight-month hiatus due to COVID-19. ( REPORT )

BOXING

Qatar has lined up to stage a Pacquiao-Crawford fight in 2021, with promoter Bob Arum being in talks with officials about bringing a welterweight unification bout. ( Report )