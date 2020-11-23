Weekly Digest (Nov 16-22): From commencement of ISL to Medvedev winning ATP Finals title

From the commencement of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21 season) to Daniil Medvedev to winning his maiden ATP World Tour Finals title, here's a wrap-up of all the major sports news and headlines from the week (November 16-22) that passed by:

CRICKET

Australia has displaced India at the top of the World Test Championship due to a change in the calculation of points for the inaugural edition of the Championship. The ICC Board on Thursday accepted the recommendation of the Cricket Committee and the Chief Executives’ Committee to not put any team at a disadvantage for being unable to participate in a WTC series due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (REPORT)

India will tour England next year for a five-match Test series, starting on August 4. The England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed that Trent Bridge will host the first Test, while Lord's will host the second fixture between August 12-16. (REPORT)

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Nuwan Zoysa on Friday denied any wrongdoing after being found guilty of corruption on three counts by an independent tribunal of the ICC. (REPORT)

Chris Gayle and Lasith Malinga, two of T20 cricket’s biggest draws, have pulled out of the inaugural Lanka Premier League along with England pacer Liam Plunkett. (REPORT)

Raghunath Chandorkar, who featured in seven first-class games for Maharashtra and Bombay, turned 100 on Saturday, becoming the third Indian cricketer to complete a century. (REPORT)

Veteran wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha was back at the Indian team nets on Wednesday, showing signs of recovery from an injury with four weeks still left for the much-anticipated December 17-21 Test series opener against Australia in Adelaide. (REPORT)

Right-arm medium fast bowler, Sudeep Tyagi, who featured for India in four ODIs and a lone T20I, has announced retirement from all forms of the game. (REPORT)

The Kerala Cricket Association has planned a T20 League, titled President’s Cup, to resume cricketing activities in the State in December. The event, subject to State government clearance, will mark the return of India international and local boy S. Sreesanth. (REPORT)

FOOTBALL

Tottenham Hotspur rode on strikes from Son Heung-min and Giovani Lo Celso to beat Manchester City 2-0 and storm to the top of the Premier League table. (REPORT)

The Indian Super League kicked off on Friday with ATK Mohun Bagan earning a 1-0 win over Kerala Blasters at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim. (REPORT)

Igor Angulo’s brace helped FC Goa salvage a 2-2 draw against Bengaluru FC (BFC) in their opening Indian Super League (ISL) encounter, at Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Sunday. (REPORT)

ATK Mohun Bagan winger Michael Soosairaj is likely to miss a month of Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) action due to a knee injury. (REPORT)

La Liga leader Real Sociedad was rewarded for its persistence as it eventually edged out Cadiz 1-0 away on Sunday to earn a sixth consecutive league win. (REPORT)

Cristiano Ronaldo continued his goal-scoring form after recovering from COVID-19 as his first-half brace helped Juventus beat Cagliari to move second in Serie A. (REPORT)

Liverpool set a new club record of 64 straight unbeaten home league games with an impressive 3-0 win over Leicester City at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday. (REPORT)

FIFA’s annual awards ceremony will be held as a virtual event on December 17, football’s governing body said on Friday, announcing the most-prized individual honors in a pandemic-hit year when France Football magazine cancelled its Ballon d’Or contests. (REPORT)

Spain rode on Ferran Torres' first career hat-trick to hammer Germany 6-0 and advance to the last four of the Nations League. (REPORT)

Brazil maintains its 100 percent record with 2-0 win over Uruguay in the South American World Cup qualifiers for Qatar 2022. (REPORT)

Head coach Thomas Dennerby could continue, but the journey of several of his Indian players has ended even before they could hit the road to fame, courtesy the cancellation of next year’s FIFA Women’s U-17 World Cup. (REPORT)

TENNIS

Russian Daniil Medvedev claimed the biggest title of his career as he came back to beat Dominic Thiem 4-6 7-6(2) 6-4 in an absorbing climax to the ATP Finals in London on Sunday. (REPORT)

Thiem looked on course to add the ATP's prestigious season-ender to his recent U.S. Open title, but 24-year-old Medvedev turned the tide in superb fashion.

The final was a farewell to the tournament for London's O2 Arena which has hosted it for 12 years -- the first edition in 2009 also won by a Russian, Nikolay Davydenko.

Tennis Australia says the dates for next year's Australian Open in Melbourne should be known within two weeks. (REPORT)

Pranjala Yadlapalli beat Alana Parnaby 6-4, 4-6, 10-7 in the second league match of the UTR Pro tennis championship in Melbourne on Sunday. (REPORT)

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) has postponed the national camp it had planned for the country’s elite players from November 30 due to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital. (REPORT)

Prajnesh Gunneswaran regained the India No. 1 spot with a dominant straight-sets win over Kazakhstan’s Dmitry Popko in the Orlando Open quarterfinals here on Friday. (REPORT)

Aryna Sabalenka beat Elise Mertens 7-5, 6-2 to win the season-ending Upper Austria Ladies Linz on Sunday for her third title of the season. (REPORT)

Early breaks pegging him back in both the sets, Prajnesh Gunneswaran ended runner-up at the Orlando Open, losing the summit clash of the ATP Challenger event to American Brandon Nakashima, here on Sunday. (REPORT)

TABLE TENNIS

World No.1 Fan Zhendong defeated Chinese compatriot Ma Long in a thrilling seven-game final to lift the ITTF Men's World Cup title. Zhendong has drawn level with China's legendary paddler Ma Lin for the most World Cup titles held by a men's singles player. (REPORT)

HOCKEY

Former captain Pargat Singh, Mir Ranjan Negi and Gurbux Singh have been included in the ‘Masters Committees’ constituted by Hockey India’s state member units to promote and develop masters hockey in the country, the national federation said on Tuesday. (REPORT)

The Sports Ministry on Monday disbursed Rs 10 lakh for the treatment of hockey Olympian Mohinder Pal Singh, who is suffering from a chronic kidney ailment and is currently on dialysis. (REPORT)

MOTORSPORT

Formula One is planning to expand to 24 races in the near future, with some rotation of circuits, chief executive Chase Carey said on Thursday. (REPORT)

KTM Tech 3 rider Miguel Oliveira dominated his home MotoGP race from start to finish to win the season-ending Portuguese Grand Prix at Portimao's Algarve International Circuit on Sunday. (REPORT)

Petronas Yamaha’s Moto GP rider Franco Morbidelli will participate in the World Rally Championship (WRC) for the first time in his career at Rally Monza with Hyundai Rally Team Italia, WRC said on Saturday. (REPORT)

Seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton says he is confident his sport has a bright and more diverse future but he will not take his foot off the accelerator in pushing for change. (REPORT)

BOXING

Canelo Alvarez will return to the ring in a super middleweight title fight against Callum Smith on December 19 in the United States. (REPORT)

Tyson Fury has confirmed he will not return to the ring this year less than a month after saying his next fight would take place on December 5 in London. (REPORT)