Weekly Digest (Nov 23-29): From India's ODI series loss to ATKMB winning ISL's first Kolkata Derby

From Australia sealing the ODI series against India by taking a 2-0 lead in the three-match series to ATK Mohun Bagan winning the Indian Super League's first Kolkata Derby. Here's a wrap of all the major sports news from the week (November 23-29) gone by:

CRICKET

Virat Kohli and K. L. Rahul both hit quickfire fifties but in the end, it wasn’t enough to prevent India from slumping to a series loss against Australia in Sydney on Sunday. Chasing a gargantuan 390, India fell short by 51 runs. (REPORT)

New Zealand’s Greg Barclay has been elected as the International Cricket Council’s new independent chairman. (REPORT)

Sydney Thunder secured its second Women’s Big Bash League title on Saturday after an emphatic seven-wicket victory over Melbourne Stars in the final in Sydney. (REPORT)

Seven members of the Pakistan cricket team in quarantine in New Zealand have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. (REPORT)

England’s Jonny Bairstow bludgeoned a brilliant unbeaten 86 from 48 balls as the tourists chased down 180 to beat South Africa by five wickets with four balls to spare on a slow wicket in the first Twenty20 International at Newlands on Friday. (REPORT)

New Zealand greeted international cricket back in the country with a thrilling five-wicket victory in the first Twenty20 against West Indies on Friday. (REPORT)

FOOTBALL

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona, widely regarded as one of the game's greatest ever players, died of a heart attack on Wednesday. (REPORT)

A stoppage time penalty from Pascal Gross left Liverpool frustrated as it was forced to settle for a 1-1 draw at Brighton. (REPORT)

ATK Mohun Bagan rode on Roy Krishna and Manvir Singh's goals to beat SC East Bengal 2-0 in the Kolkata derby in the Indian Super League. (REPORT)

Only half of the Premier League stadiums — mainly in London — will be allowed the return of some fans when coronavirus restrictions are relaxed next week. (REPORT)

Juventus progressed to the Champions League last 16 after a Cristiano Ronaldo goal and a stoppage-time header from substitute Alvaro Morata gave it a comeback 2-1 home win over Hungarians Ferencvaros. (REPORT)

An inexperienced Barcelona side missing Lionel Messi eventually cruised to a 4-0 win away to Dynamo Kiev to reach the Champions League knockout stages for the 17th consecutive season, continuing its 100 per cent start in the competition. (REPORT)

The Premier League said on Monday that eight people had returned positive results in its latest round of COVID-19 tests conducted on players and staff last week. (REPORT)

Diego Mauricio's brace helps Odisha to 2-2 draw against Jamshedpur on Sunday. (REPORT)

Lionel Messi paid a personal tribute to the late Diego Maradona after scoring on Sunday as Barcelona returned to winning ways in La Liga with a resounding 4-0 home win over Osasuna. (REPORT)

Edinson Cavani produced a second-half masterclass, scoring twice and creating another goal as Manchester United hit back from a two-goal deficit to beat Southampton 3-2 in a Premier League cracker on Sunday. (REPORT)

Chennaiyin FC was left to rue a penalty miss as it played out a goalless draw in an evenly fought contest against Kerala Blasters FC at the GMC Stadium here in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday. (REPORT)

TENNIS

The MSLTA has written to the ATP for rescheduling the Tata Open Maharashtra in the second half of the 2021 season, expressing inability to host the country’s premier tennis event in February due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (REPORT)

The Australian Open is likely to be delayed by a week or two as negotiations between organisers, the tennis tours and the Victoria government over health measures continue. (REPORT)

Tennis great Boris Becker said on Wednesday he is stepping down from a position overseeing youth development and the Davis Cup team at the German Tennis Federation. (REPORT)

Former world number one Andy Murray has joined Novak Djokovic in urging men's tennis governing body ATP to come up with a policy on domestic abuse following allegations made against German Alexander Zverev by his ex-girlfriend Olga Sharypova. (REPORT)

MOTORSPORT

Lewis Hamilton won the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday after French driver Romain Grosjean had a miraculous escape from a fiery first lap crash that ripped his car in two. (REPORT)

Formula One driver Romain Grosjean escaped without any serious injury after his car crashed and burst into flames moments at the start of the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday. (REPORT)

Coimbatore's Suriya Varatan and Bangalore duo Ruhaan Alva and Ishaan Madesh emerged champions in the Meco-FMSCI National Karting Championship (X30 Classes) that concluded over the last weekend in Bengaluru. (REPORT)

BOXING

Mike Tyson, in his long-awaited return to the ring, dominated Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition fight in Los Angeles that was ruled out as a draw. (REPORT)

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson - Getty Images

The Boxing Federation of India will hold its elections on December 18 after the process was delayed for the past three months because of the Covid-19 pandemic. (REPORT)



Former national champion boxer Duryodhan Singh Negi has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been hospitalised as a precautionary measure despite being asymptomatic. (REPORT)

ATHLETICS

Tokyo Olympics-bound Avinash Sable smashed the national record while winning the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon gold among Indian elite runners, clocking 1:00:30sec. (REPORT)



Sports minister Kiren Rijiju said Olympic-bound athletes and the support staff will be given priority when a vaccine is available for COVID-19.Olympics-bound race walker K. T. Irfan, javelin thrower Shivpal Singh and sprinter Dutee Chand have been included in the core group of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme.

HOCKEY

The Indian hockey team's ongoing national camp, which is currently underway at the SAI centre here, will conclude a week earlier on December 12 on the recommendation of chief coach Graham Reid. (REPORT)

TABLE TENNIS

In what turned out to be a major organisational and logistical success, the Haryana Table Tennis Association became the first to stage its state championship in a bio-secure environment at the Delhi Public School complex here. (REPORT)



SHOOTING

India’s Visnu Shivaraj Pandian won the bronze medal and became richer by USD 500 at the ‘Champion of Champions’ online event of the President of Indonesia Open Tournament on Sunday. (REPORT)