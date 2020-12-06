Weekly Digest (Nov 30-Dec 6): From India's T20I series win to Mick Schumacher's Formula Two title triumph

From India sealing the T20I series against Australia by taking 2-0 lead in the three-match series to Mick Schumacher's title triumph in Formula Two. Here's a wrap of all the major sports news from the week (November 30-December 6) gone by:

CRICKET

India bounced back from its 1-2 ODI series loss, to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the T20I series against Australia by chasing down a challenging 195-run target set by the home side in the second T20 International. (REPORT)

Pandya hit debutant pacer Daniel Sams for two sixes - one over long on and one over midwicket -=- to seal the game in India's favour with two balls to spare. - GETTY IMAGES

Yuzvendra Chahal turned out to be the perfect concussion substitute for India after an injured Ravindra Jadeja did his part with the bat. The two played their roles to perfection as India defeated Australia by 11 runs in the first Twenty20 International at Manuka Oval, Canberra. (REPORT)

Ravindra Jadeja “felt dizzy” after returning to the dressing room at the conclusion of the Indian innings, batsman Sanju Samson told mediapersons at a press conference following India’s 11-run win in the first T20 International. “He is under observation as per team doctor’s (Dr Abhijit Salvi) advice,” he said. (REPORT)

The Delhi and Districts Cricket Association on Friday named former India player Atul Wassan as the chairperson of the Cricket Advisory Committee for the upcoming season. (REPORT)

South Australian Cricket Association chief executive Keith Bradshaw on Friday said he is expecting a large crowd at the Adelaide Oval for the day-night Test between Australia and India that starts December 17. (REPORT)

The decision over adding two new teams to the Indian Premier League (IPL) bandwagon is set to be taken during the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI's) Annual General Meeting (AGM) on December 24. The IPL teams' issue is listed in the notice and agenda for the 89th AGM, which was circulated by secretary Jay Shah, late night on Wednesday. (REPORT)

Former cricketer Martin Snedden was on Wednesday elected as the new chairman of New Zealand Cricket after the post was left vacant by George Barclay following his move to the ICC. (REPORT)

New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson has called time on his international career and signed a three-year deal with USA’s Major League Cricket. (REPORT)

The Pakistan Cricket Board has started a probe into how as many as 10 players tested positive for COVID-19 after landing in New Zealand. (REPORT)

FOOTBALL

Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United enjoyed comfortable wins in the Premier League on Saturday as fans returned to stadiums after an eight-month absence. (REPORT)

After Real Madrid ended a winless streak in La Liga, Barcelona suffered another disappointing Barcelona loss. Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, won again to take the league lead for the first time this season. (REPORT)

Bengaluru FC got its first win of the Indian Super League season in a tense match against Chennaiyin FC. (REPORT)

Chennaiyin FC's midfielder Anirudh Thapa was injured and substituted during his side's ISL outing against Bengaluru FC. (REPORT)

Stephanie Frappart officiated in Juventus' clash with Dynamo Kyiv. - Getty Images

Stephanie Frappart became the first female referee to take charge of a Champions League match when she officiated at the Juventus-Dynamo Kyiv tie. (REPORT)

Real Madrid has confirmed that its Belgium forward Eden Hazard has suffered a thigh injury, with local media reporting that the problem will keep him out for at least three weeks. (REPORT)

A sickening clash of heads between Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez and Arsenal defender David Luiz which left the Mexican striker with a fractured skull has prompted calls for clubs to be able to make "concussion substitutions". (REPORT)

MOTORSPORT

Mick Schumacher finished out of the points but still clinched the Formula Two title in Bahrain on Sunday in the German's last race before moving up to Formula One with the U.S.-owned Haas team. (REPORT) Mick Schumacher signed off with 215 points. - TWITTER/F2

Romain Grosjean will miss the Formula One season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with the Frenchman flying to Switzerland to continue his recovery from injuries sustained in a fiery crash at last week's Bahrain Grand Prix. (REPORT)

Formula One driver Kevin Magnussen will move to the IMSA sports car series in 2021 driving for Chip Ganassi Racing. (REPORT)

Russia's Nikita Mazepin will be joined by German F2 Mick Schumacher and will race for Haas in 2021 after agreeing a multi-year deal, the U.S.-based Formula One team announced on Tuesday. (REPORT)

BADMINTON

Four top shuttlers including Commonwealth Games gold medallist P. Kashyap, H.S. Prannoy and R.M.V. Guru Sai Dutt have tested positive for COVID-19. (REPORT)

BOXING

Former Mumbai Cricket Association president Ashish Shelar has thrown his hat in the ring to contest the president’s post at the Boxing Federation of India. He, thus, challenges incumbent Ajay Singh in elections to be held on December 18. (REPORT)

World bronze-medallist Simranjeet Kaur (60kg), joined M C Mary Kom in the elite group. - PTI

Four Olympic-bound Indian boxers -- two men and as many women -- have been included in the sports ministry's Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS). World bronze-medallist Simranjeet Kaur (60kg), Asian medallist Pooja Rani (75kg) joined M C Mary Kom in the elite group. (REPORT)

Claressa Shields already reigns over boxing with two Olympic gold medals and professional titles in three weight classes. Her next world to conquer is mixed martial arts. (REPORT)

ATHLETICS

Kenya's Kibiwott Kandie smashed the half marathon world record by 29 seconds, becoming the first person to break 58 minutes at the Valencia Half Marathon. (REPORT)

Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis was named the male athlete of the year, while Venezuelan triple jumper Yulimar Rojas won the women's title at athletics' annual awards ceremony. (REPORT)

Athletics Federation of India appointed the experienced Radhakrishnan Nair as its full-time chief coach, filling the post left vacant after the resignation of Bahadur Singh in July. (REPORT)

The 27-year-old Arpinder Singh, who won a gold in the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia, was dropped from the TOPS core group after a "performance review". (REPORT)

HOCKEY

Field hockey has been chosen as a demonstration sport at the 2023 Special Olympics in Berlin. (REPORT)