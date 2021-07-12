Weekly Digest (July 5-11): From Messi & Argentina's Copa America triumph to Djokovic's Wimbledon win

Lionel Messi ended his forever wait for an international trophy as Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 to win its 15th Copa America on Sunday.

Elsewhere in London, Novak Djokovic added a third-straight Wimbledon title to equal Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with 20 Grand Slam titles.

Here's a wrap-up of all the major sports news and updates from the week (July 5 to 11) that passed:

CRICKET

The three-match ODI series between India and Sri Lanka, which was scheduled to begin on July 13, has been rescheduled by a few days after a couple of support staff in the Sri Lankan team tested positive for COVID-19. The ODI series will now begin on July 18. (REPORT)

Mohammad Azharuddin, Rohan Jaitley, Avishek Dalmiya and Jaydev Shah will be part of the working group which has been formed by the BCCI to look into domestic cricket. (REPORT)

Indian spinners worked wonders during the final overs as the visitor edged out England by eight runs in the second women's T20I to level the three-match series on Sunday. (REPORT)

Bangladesh recorded its fifth ever away Test win in 59 matches, and its first since beating Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2017 in the one-off Test against Zimbabwe on Sunday. (REPORT)

Rajasthan pace ace Pankaj Singh, who featured in a couple of Tests and a lone ODI for India, has retired from all forms of cricket. (REPORT)

Anderson became just the 14th player to claim 1,000 first-class wickets this century and just the fifth paceman after Andy Caddick (2005), Martin Bicknell (2004), Devon Malcolm (2002) and Wasim Akram (2001). - GETTY IMAGES

The International Cricket Council on Thursday announced that Chief Executive Manu Sawhney will leave the organisation with immediate effect. (REPORT)

England's second-string side beat Pakistan by 52 runs in the second One-Day International at Lord's on Saturday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. (REPORT)

Shimron Hetmyer and Dwayne Bravo’s partnership helped the West Indies seal a 56-run victory over Australia in the second Twenty20 international in St Lucia on Saturday. Hetmyer scored 61 off 36 balls while Bravo remained unbeaten at 47. With this win, the West Indies lead 2-0 in the five-match series.(REPORT)

England seamer James Anderson reached another milestone in a storied career as he picked up his 1,000th first-class wicket while playing for Lancashire in a County Championship match against Kent. (REPORT)

FOOTBALL

Lionel Messi claimed his first title with Argentina as the Albiceleste rode on Angel Di Maria's goal to beat Brazil 1-0 in the Copa America final. (REPORT)

Chennaiyin FC has roped in Bozidar Bandovic as head coach ahead of the 2021-22 Indian Super League season. The 51-year-old has signed a one-year contract. (REPORT)

UEFA has fined England's Football Association (FA) 30,000 euros ($36,000) after a laser pointer was shone at Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel during what proved to be the deciding moment of their Euro 2020 semifinal. (REPORT)

La Liga club Atlético Madrid extends the contracts of coach Diego Simeone and his staff until the end of the 2024 season. (REPORT)

Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the trophy after beating Brazil 1-0 in the Copa America final soccer match at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, July 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) - AP

Obsessed with winning the Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain added precious experience to its squad by recruiting former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos. (REPORT) PSG also signed Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan for a fee reported to be around 60 million euros. (REPORT)

ATK Mohun Bagan came up with the second big foreign signing of the season by drafting in ISL champion Mumbai City FC's attacking midfielder Hugo Boumous. (REPORT)

Bundesliga clubs and other German sports venues will be allowed to welcome up to 25,000 spectators from next month, the city of Berlin after a meeting of officials from Germany's 16 states. (REPORT)

The AFC and the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 Local Organising Committee announced that the Mumbai Football Arena and Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune will be the new venues and host cities for the competition. (REPORT)

Lindsey Horan, Carli Lloyd and Tobin Heath had first-half goals as the U.S. women's football team defeated Mexico 4-0 in a friendly in East Hartford, Conn. in the final game before the Olympic tournament. (REPORT)

TENNIS

World number one Novak Djokovic beat Italian seventh seed Matteo Berrettini 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday to win his sixth title at Wimbledon. (REPORT)

Djokovic's Wimbledon triumph now sees him level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with 20 Grand Slam titles among men. - REUTERS

World number one Ash Barty became the first Australian woman to win the Wimbledon singles title for 41 years on Saturday when she defeated Czech Karolina Pliskova 6-3 6-7(4) 6-3 in the final. (READ)

Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei claimed her third Wimbledon doubles title with a third different partner as she and Elise Mertens hung on to claim victory in a marathon final against Russian duo Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina on Saturday. (READ)

Top seeds Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic became the first all-Croatian pair to capture a Grand Slam men's doubles title when they outclassed Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos 6-4, 7-6(5), 2-6, 7-5 at Wimbledon on Saturday. (READ)

The eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer's quarterfinal defeat at the hands of Poland's Hubert Hurkacz was his first straight-sets loss at the All England Club since 2002. - GETTY IMAGES

Eight-time champion Roger Federer was stunned by Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in a straight-sets quarterfinal defeat on Wednesday. (READ)

Nick Kyrgios said he will not represent Australia at this year's Olympics in Tokyo because he does not want to compete if there are no fans in the stands. (READ)

World number three Rafa Nadal will return to action for the first time in more than a month at the Citi Open in Washington, organisers said on Thursday. (READ)

BADMINTON

Rio Games silver medallist and reigning world champion P V Sindhu and B Sai Praneeth have been handed easy draws for the Tokyo Olympics beginning July 23. (REPORT)

Indian para shuttler Pramod Bhagat, who has qualified for the Tokyo Paralympics, has been recommended for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, the country's highest sporting honour, by the Odisha government. (REPORT)

Olympics men's singles gold medallist Chen Long of China will be the only defending champion in any of the five categories at this year's Games after the Badminton World Federation (BWF) released its final list of qualifiers on Monday. (REPORT)

For B. Evangeline, it will be a different Olympics debut. She will be accompanying world champion and Rio Olympics silver medallist P.V. Sindhu as her physio for the Tokyo Games. (REPORT)

BOXING

World No.1 and Indian boxing ace Amit Panghal has been given the top seeding in the 52kg category, while Simranjit Kaur (60kg) was the lone woman pugilist from the country to be seeded at fourth for the Olympics, starting from July 23. (REPORT)

Mary Kom’s coach Chhote Lal Yadav has been named in the Boxing Federation of India's (BFI) list of coaches that will travel with the team to the Tokyo Olympics. (REPORT)

SHOOTING

Indian shooters, training in Croatia and Italy, are scheduled to leave for Tokyo on July 16, for the Olympic Games. (READ)

The International Olympic Committee has approved replacement in the mixed team shooting events of the upcoming Tokyo Games if an athlete from a participating nation tests positive for COVID-19 just before the competition. (READ)

HOCKEY

Two-time Olympic gold medallist in hockey, Keshav Datt, died on Wednesday due to age-related ailments. He was 95. (READ)

Former Pakistan hockey player Naveed Alam, a member of the 1994 World Cup-winning squad, has sought financial help from the government after being diagnosed with blood cancer. (READ)

ATHLETICS

India’s top javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, touted as one of India’s brightest medal prospects at Tokyo, says he’s visualising his throws at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium to prepare himself. (READ)

Nerraj Chopra is a man on a mission to make the podium at the Tokyo Olympics. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Reflecting on her journey from picking up a career-threatening injury in the 2016 Rio Olympics to emerging as a top medal contender for the Tokyo Games, ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat has thanked her fans and well-wishers ahead of the upcoming Olympic Games. (READ)

Sprint legend Usain Bolt is making an unconventional return to the track with preparation for a promotional 800-metre race. (READ)

Russian high jumper Danil Lysenko was handed a six-year ban on Monday over an elaborate attempt to deceive anti-doping authorities. (READ)

Indian sprinter Hima Das on Tuesday vowed to make a strong comeback in the major events next year after missing the Tokyo Olympics due to an injury. (READ)