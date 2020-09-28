More Sports More Sports Sports calendar (September 28-October 4): IPL 2020, French Open, Premier League, La Liga and more Presenting all the major upcoming events in sports, from IPL 2020 to French Open and Premier League, this week, alongside famous birthdays. Team Sportstar 28 September, 2020 20:18 IST Sanju Samson played a blinder of a knock as Rajasthan Royals chased down 224 to stun Kings XI Punjab. - IPL Team Sportstar 28 September, 2020 20:18 IST The Indian Premier League enters its second week with all the eight teams playing some real competitive cricket. The French Open, too, has begun with limited spectators.Here is the schedule and timings for this week's sporting action…Cricket Indian Premier LeagueSeptember 28- RCB vs MI (7.30pm)September 29 - DC vs SRH (7.30pm)September 30 - RR vs KKR (7.30pm)October 1- KXIP vs MI (7.30pm)October 2 - CSK vs SRH (7.30pm)October 3 - RCB vs RR (3.30 pm) & DC vs KKR (7.30pm)October 4 - MI vs SRH (3.30pm) & KXIP vs CSK (7.30pm) Football Premier LeagueSeptember 29- Liverpool vs Arsenal (12:30 AM)October 3- Chelsea vs Crystal Palace (5 PM) Leeds United vs Manchester City (10 PM)October 4 - Arsenal vs Sheffield United (6:30 PM)Manchester United vs Tottenham (9 PM)Aston Villa vs Liverpool (11:45 PM) La LigaSeptember 30 - Huesca vs Atletico Madrid (10:30 PM)October 1 - Real Madrid vs Valladolid (1 AM)October 2 - Celta Vigo vs Barcelona (1 AM)October 3 - Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal (7:30 PM)October 4 - Levante vs Real Madrid (7:30 PM) BundesligaOctober 3 - Dortmund vs Freiburg (7 PM)RB Leipzig vs SchalkeOctober 4 - Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin Serie A September 30- Benevento vs Inter (9:30 PM)October 1 - Lazio vs Atalanta (12:15 AM)October 4 - Lazio vs Inter (6:30 PM)October 5 - Juventus vs Napoli (12:15 AM) Tennis September 27 to October 11- French Open BasketballNBA Finals 2020: Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat/Boston Celtics (September 30 or October 2 onwards) GolfOctober 1-4: Sanderson Farms ChampionshipScottish OpenShoprite LPGA Classic BirthdaysSeptember 28 - Abhinav Bindra, Marin CilicSeptember 29 - Rajinder Goel, Chris Broad, Sebastian Coe, Mika Hakkinen, Kevin DurantSeptember 30- Martina HingisOctober 2 - Darren Cahill, Tom MoodyOctober 3 - Zlatan IbrahimovicOctober 4 - Basil D'Oliveira, Adam Voges (The calendar above follows the Indian Standard Time) Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.