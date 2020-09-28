Sports calendar (September 28-October 4): IPL 2020, French Open, Premier League, La Liga and more

The Indian Premier League enters its second week with all the eight teams playing some real competitive cricket. The French Open, too, has begun with limited spectators.

Here is the schedule and timings for this week's sporting action…

Cricket

Indian Premier League

September 28- RCB vs MI (7.30pm)

September 29 - DC vs SRH (7.30pm)

September 30 - RR vs KKR (7.30pm)

October 1- KXIP vs MI (7.30pm)

October 2 - CSK vs SRH (7.30pm)

October 3 - RCB vs RR (3.30 pm) & DC vs KKR (7.30pm)

October 4 - MI vs SRH (3.30pm) & KXIP vs CSK (7.30pm)

Football

Premier League

September 29- Liverpool vs Arsenal (12:30 AM)

October 3- Chelsea vs Crystal Palace (5 PM)

Leeds United vs Manchester City (10 PM)

October 4 - Arsenal vs Sheffield United (6:30 PM)

Manchester United vs Tottenham (9 PM)

Aston Villa vs Liverpool (11:45 PM)

La Liga

September 30 - Huesca vs Atletico Madrid (10:30 PM)

October 1 - Real Madrid vs Valladolid (1 AM)

October 2 - Celta Vigo vs Barcelona (1 AM)

October 3 - Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal (7:30 PM)

October 4 - Levante vs Real Madrid (7:30 PM)

Bundesliga

October 3 - Dortmund vs Freiburg (7 PM)

RB Leipzig vs Schalke

October 4 - Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin

Serie A

September 30- Benevento vs Inter (9:30 PM)

October 1 - Lazio vs Atalanta (12:15 AM)

October 4 - Lazio vs Inter (6:30 PM)

October 5 - Juventus vs Napoli (12:15 AM)

Tennis

September 27 to October 11- French Open

Basketball

NBA Finals 2020: Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat/Boston Celtics (September 30 or October 2 onwards)

Golf

October 1-4: Sanderson Farms Championship

Scottish Open

Shoprite LPGA Classic

Birthdays

September 28 - Abhinav Bindra, Marin Cilic

September 29 - Rajinder Goel, Chris Broad, Sebastian Coe, Mika Hakkinen, Kevin Durant

September 30- Martina Hingis

October 2 - Darren Cahill, Tom Moody

October 3 - Zlatan Ibrahimovic

October 4 - Basil D'Oliveira, Adam Voges

(The calendar above follows the Indian Standard Time)