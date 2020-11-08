Weekly Digest (Nov 2-8): From Delhi's maiden IPL final to Djokovic ending year as world No.1

From the Delhi Capitals setting up the 2020 IPl final against the Mumbai Indians to Novak Djokovic ending 2020 as world No.1, here's a wrap-up of all the major sports news and updates from the week (November 2-8) that passed:

CRICKET

Delhi Capitals entered its maiden IPL final with a 17-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Delhi will face Mumbai Indians in the summit clash in Dubai on November 10. (REPORT)

India captain Virat Kohli is expected to fly back from Australia ahead of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to attend the birth of his child. He is unlikely to join the squad again. (REPORT)

Fantasy gaming platform Mobile Premier League has been picked as the apparel sponsor of the Indian cricket team for a period of three years. (REPORT)

Shane Watson has retired from all forms of cricket. (REPORT)

Former Zimbabwe captain Elton Chigumbura will retire from international cricket after the conclusion of the ongoing T20 International series against Pakistan, his country’s cricket board said on Saturday. (REPORT)

The Lanka Premier League will be held from November 27 to December 17, 2020 and will only be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota. (REPORT)

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has termed the one-year ban he served for failing to report corrupt approaches a “blessing in disguise.” With the ban having been served, he is now free to play international cricket. (REPORT)

West Indian batsman Marlon Samuels, who top-scored in both of the team’s T20 World Cup final wins, has retired from all forms of cricket. (REPORT)

FOOTBALL

The 14th edition of Hero I-League will kick off on January 9 next year in Kolkata. (REPORT)

David Alaba, Robert Lewandowski and Leroy Sane scored as Bayern Munich beat arch-rival Borussia Dortmund 3-2 in the Bundesliga. (REPORT)

Southampton striker Danny Ings has been ruled out for between four and six weeks with a knee injury. (REPORT)

Two early strikes from Turkish champion Basaksehir led it to its first Champions League victory as Manchester United suffered a shock defeat. (REPORT)

Diogo Jota scored a superb hat-trick while Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane got on the scoresheet as Liverpool thrashed Atalanta 5-0. (REPORT)

Manager Ryan Giggs will not be involved in Wales' next three international fixtures amid allegations of assault, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) said. (REPORT)

Rodrygo scored a crucial goal in the closing stages of the match as Real Madrid edged out Inter Milan 3-2 in the Champions League. (REPORT)

WADA has apologised and agreed to pay damages to France footballer Mamadou Sakho for defamation arising from his doping case in 2016 that was later dropped. (REPORT)

TENNIS

Ramkumar Ramanathan finished runner up at Eckental Challenger as he lost 6-4, 6-4 to seventh seed Sebastian Korda in Sunday's final. (REPORT)

Novak Djokovic has sealed the year-end men's world number one tennis ranking for the sixth time to go level with childhood hero Pete Sampras after closest rival Rafael Nadal opted against playing in the ATP Tour event in Sofia next week. (REPORT)

Top seed Rafael Nadal was handed an opening night fright by his good friend Feliciano Lopez at the Paris Masters on Wednesday, but he rallied to beat fellow Spaniard 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 and claim his 1,000th ATP Tour win. (REPORT)

Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fully recovered from a knee injury that forced her to miss the entire 2020 season and intends to play the Australian Open in January, the 2019 U.S. Open champion has said. (REPORT)

HOCKEY

Manipur’s Gyanendro Ningombam has been elected unopposed as Hockey India president at 10th Hockey India Congress while former president Mohammed Mushtaque has been unanimously elected as the senior vice-president of the Hockey India Executive Board. (REPORT)

The FIH Pro League men’s matches between Britain and Germany and the women’s matches between China and Belgium, scheduled for January, have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (REPORT)

BADMINTON

World Championships bronze medallist Jwala Gutta formally launched her Jwala Gutta Academy of Excellence near Gachibowli in Hyderabad on Monday. (REPORT)

World champion P.V. Sindhu caused a flutter on social media with a message that began with, “Denmark Open was the final straw; I RETIRE”. But anybody who read the tweet in its entirety will have learnt that she wasn’t talking about hanging up her racquet. (REPORT)

MOTORSPORT

Saudi Arabia will host a Formula One grand prix for the first time next year with a night race on the streets of the country's second city Jeddah, the sport and organisers announced on Thursday. (REPORT)

The two Formula One races in Bahrain will be held predominantly without spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic, race organizers said Saturday. (REPORT)

Formula Two and Formula Three, support series for Formula One, will no longer feature on the same weekends next season as part of a cost-cutting move after a year battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Friday. (REPORT)

ATHLETICS

The Sports Authority of India has lodged an FIR and demanded an immediate probe after several athletes across the country were duped of money through a false advertisement for next year’s Khelo India Games. (REPORT)

The Athletics Federation of India, forced to repeatedly reschedule its calendar and delay competitions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is now gearing up to finally get off the block. (REPORT)

SHOOTING

World No. 1 Elavenil Valarivan has started training at the Gachibowli SATS ranges in Hyderabad before the national camp for Olympic probables in New Delhi starts from November 18. (REPORT)

The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) said it was experiencing an "unpleasant situation" after social networking site Facebook deleted the global body's page from its platform without any intimation. (REPORT)