National Weightlifting Championship: Ann Mariya wins gold medal

Ann Mariya M.T. from Kerala won the women's +87kg gold medal with a National record.

Team Sportstar
31 March, 2022 15:15 IST

Ann Mariya M.T. gave an overall fine performance to win the women's +87kg gold medal with a National record making aggregate of 231kg on the concluding day of the National weightlifting championships at the KIIT University campus in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

Ann Mariya did one kg less than Commonwealth championships gold medallist Purnima Pandey's new snatch record of 104kg and tied with eventual third place finisher Manpreet Kaur's record breaking clean and jerk effort of 128kg. However, the Kerala woman totalled two kg more than Purnima to emerge as the champion.

Gurdeep Singh, a Commonwealth championships bronze medallist, created snatch (172kg), clean and jerk (221kg) and total (391kg) records to win the men's +109kg yellow metal.

Delhi's Yashika (170kg) claimed the junior women's +87kg title. Haryana's Ashish (289kg) took the junior men's +109kg crown.

The results (seniors only):

Men: 1. Gurdeep Singh (RSPB) snatch 170kg, clean and jerk 221kg, total 391kg; 2. Vipan Kumar (SSCB) 157kg, 206kg, 363kg; 3. Hitesh Kumar (Har) 152kg, 184kg, 336kg.

Women: +87kg: 1. Ann Mariya M.T. (Ker) 103kg, 128kg, 231kg; 2. Purnima Pandey (UP) 104kg, 125kg, 229kg; 3. Manpreet Kaur (Pun) 87kg, 128kg, 215kg.