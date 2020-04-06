More Sports

Sportspersons unite to promote #WhiteCard campaign on International Day of Sport for Development and Peace

The #WhiteCard campaign, drawing a reference to the yellow and red cards in sports, invites not to punish but to foster peace and understanding.

Chennai 06 April, 2020 19:52 IST
Manpreet Singh promoting the #WhiteCard campaign.

Manpreet Singh promoting the #WhiteCard campaign.   -  Twitter

Sportspersons across the globe, on Monday, made their voice heard by participating in the #WhiteCard campaign on the occasion of the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace (IDSDP).

The UN General Assembly, on August 23, 2013, declared April 6 as IDSDP, recognizing the potential of sports in advancing positive social change. #WhiteCard, drawing a reference to the yellow and red cards of the sporting world, invites not to punish but to foster peace and understanding.

German professional racing driver Maro Engel wrote: "Sport has the power to change the World  Today April 6th is International Day of Sport for Developmemt & Peace show your support by raising your #WhiteCard  Let’s get together as a community by staying home to defeat this pandemic #April6th #SportUnitesUs #StayHome"

 

Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal tweeted, "Thanks @JAfridi10 bhai for nominating me Now I join campaign Raise the #WhiteCard as I too believe in power of Sports. it can unite, promote mental & emotional health&upmost peace beyond political borders. I call @daws128 @TridentSportsX @iamhaideraly @PeshawarZalmi #IDSDP2020"

French judoka Clarisse Agbegnenou also shared a video, saying, "Sport is a neutral and universal tool that creates an inclusive space for all. It is in this sense that I am convinced that it can help to achieve peace everywhere in the world. If you too are convinced, join us by sharing your #whiteCard#IDSDP2020#April6@peaceandsport"

Andrew Parsons, president of the International Paralympic Comittee also posted a picture of himself with a white card on Twitter.

 

Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) compiled a video with a number of athletes to push on their respective social media handles.

 

India hockey captain Manpreet Singh tweeted a picture with the caption: "Sport is a neutral and universal platform that creates a safe and inclusive space for everybody. Sport is the vehicle, peace is the destination and the #WhiteCard is the symbol of this journey. You too : Raise it. Join us. Share it #April6 #IDSDP2020 #ChampionsForPeace"

