NBA: Cam Thomas’ career night carries Nets over Wizards

Cam Thomas scored 19 of his career-high 44 points in the fourth quarter and converted the go-ahead three-point play with 12.2 seconds remaining as the Brooklyn Nets rallied from a 23-point deficit to beat the Washington Wizards 125-123 on Saturday night in New York.

Thomas joined Stephon Marbury as the only player in franchise history to score 40-plus points in under 30 minutes as the Nets earned the win in the wake of Kyrie Irving’s latest distraction.

Irving did not play after telling the Nets he wants to be traded before Thursday’s deadline. The Nets said Irving was out with a sore right calf after adding him to their injury report Saturday afternoon.

The Nets also played without Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) and T.J. Warren (left shin contusion). Brooklyn also lost Seth Curry (left adductor) and Markieff Morris (left knee) in the third quarter.

Cam's career-high night 😤



Cam Thomas drops 44 PTS (19 in Q4) to fuel the @BrooklynNets' huge comeback win! pic.twitter.com/TOafUTDVBF — NBA (@NBA) February 5, 2023

Without Irving and Kevin Durant, who was missing his 12th straight game due to a right knee injury, Thomas guided the Nets down the stretch, scoring 12 points in the final 5:46, including a trey that gave Brooklyn its first lead. After hitting three shots that put Brooklyn ahead, Thomas won the game in the final seconds.

The Nets took three one-point leads until Monte Morris hit two free throws with 45.9 seconds left to put Washington up 121-120

With 12.2 seconds left, Thomas was fouled by Deni Avdija on a drive to the hoop and was originally credited with a basket due to a goaltending call on Daniel Gafford. After officials reviewed the play, the original call stood, and Thomas hit the free throw to complete the sequence.

Following a Washington timeout, Corey Kispert missed a triple, but Thomas fouled Monte Morris after an offensive rebound. Morris then missed both free throws with 7.3 seconds to go, Thomas secured the rebound and the Nets ran out the clock.

Edmond Sumner added a career-high 29 points and also drew the sixth foul on Kristaps Porzingis with 2:51 remaining. Nic Claxton collected 15 points and 13 rebounds, and Patty Mills contributed 13 points.

Porzingis scored 38 points before fouling out as the Wizards blew another big lead after wasting a 20-point edge Friday against Portland. Avdija added 23 points and Monte Morris contributed 18 for Washington, which played without Bradley Beal (sore left foot) and lost Kyle Kuzma to an ankle injury in the second quarter.