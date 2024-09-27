MagazineBuy Print

Jasmine Shekar wins 13th Leg of Women’s Pro Golf Tour

The 19-year-old Jasmine won her maiden title. She had enjoyed a four-shot lead going into the 17th hole.

Published : Sep 27, 2024 19:28 IST , GURUGRAM - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Representative Image: Jasmine Shekar emerged champion with a two-stroke margin in the 13th leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour 

Jasmine Shekar bogeyed the last two holes in the third and final round, yet emerged champion with a two-stroke margin in the 13th leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Golden Greens Golf Club on Friday.

The 19-year-old Jasmine won her maiden title. She had enjoyed a four-shot lead going into the 17th hole. Hitaashee Bakshi and Ridhima Dilawari were unable to fare any better than par on the last three holes, leaving Jasmine triumphant with the score of 2-under 214.

The leader of the Order of Merit, Hitaashee placed second following a par round. Ridhima who had shot an impressive 3-under 69 on the opening day, and was joint leader overnight, placed third with one-over 217.

Snigdha Goswami who returned the best card of the day with 3-under 69, was joint sixth with Amandeep Drall with 219.

Vidhatri Urs who had performed a hat-trick of titles recently, placed joint 10th with Kriti Chowhan with 223. After a one-under 71 on the opening day, Vidhatri struggled to find her best game.

The scores:
1. Jasmine Shekar (66, 76, 72) 214; 2. Hitaashee Bakshi (71, 73, 72) 216; 3. Ridhima Dilawari (69, 73, 75) 217; 4T. Gaurika Bishnoi (71, 74, 73) & Sneha Singh (73, 70, 75) 218; 6T. Amandeep Drall (72, 71, 76), Snigdha Goswami (75, 75, 69) 219; 8. Anvvi Dahhiya (73, 71, 76) 220; 9. Gauri Karhade (72, 77, 73) 222; 10T. Kriti Chowhan (77, 71, 75), Vidhatri Urs (71, 77, 75) 223; 12T. Khushi Khanijau (73, 75, 76) & Ananya Garg (74, 78, 72) 224.

