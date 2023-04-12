More Sports

Peaty absent from Britain squad for world championships

The 28-year-old said on social media last month, when he announced he was skipping the British championships, that he wanted to focus on his mental health ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Reuters
12 April, 2023 23:35 IST
12 April, 2023 23:35 IST
FILE PHOTO: England’s Adam Peaty celebrates after winning gold at the Commonwealth Games.

FILE PHOTO: England’s Adam Peaty celebrates after winning gold at the Commonwealth Games. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

The 28-year-old said on social media last month, when he announced he was skipping the British championships, that he wanted to focus on his mental health ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Triple Olympic champion Adam Peaty was the big absentee as Britain announced a 29-strong team on Wednesday for the world aquatics championships in Fukuoka, Japan in July.

The 28-year-old said on social media last month, when he announced he was skipping the British championships, that he wanted to focus on his mental health ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Also Read
Ukraine artistic swimmers’ Olympic dreams in doubt after govt decision

Peaty, an eight-times world champion and the world record holder in 50m and 100m breaststroke, missed the 2022 world championships in Budapest after fracturing a bone in his foot.

He said last month that he was tired and not enjoying the sport as much as before.

Britain’s squad features six Olympic champions -- Freya Anderson, Tom Dean, Anna Hopkin, James Guy, Matt Richards and Duncan Scott -- for the July 14-30 championships.

Ben Proud, who won 50m freestyle gold last year, and 2019 4x100 medley relay gold medallist James Wilby were also included.

Luke Greenbank, the 200m backstroke silver medallist in 2022, did not make the squad after finishing third in the trials in Sheffield.

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Boxer Sarita Devi on challenges of insurgency, helping young athletes and more | Sportstar Conclave

Why are India’s female boxers more successful at the world level than the men? Bhaskar Bhatt weighs in

Rahul Bose: Rugby India one of the most gender-sensitive federations in history | Sportstar Conclave

Slide shows

Hockey World Cup 2023, opening ceremony pictures: Disha Patani, Ranveer Singh perform live in Cuttack

Happy New Year: Messi, Kohli and other sports stars who welcomed 2023 in style

National Games 2022, Closing Ceremony in pictures: Cultural programmes mark end of the Games

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us