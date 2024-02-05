MagazineBuy Print

World Aquatics Championships 2024: China extends winning streak in men’s synchro diving

Diving powerhouse China won gold in the men's 3-meter synchronized springboard for the fourth time in a row at the World Aquatics Championships on Sunday.

Published : Feb 05, 2024 10:35 IST , DOHA, Qatar - 2 MINS READ

AP

Published : Feb 05, 2024 10:35 IST , DOHA, Qatar - 2 MINS READ

AP
Zongyuan Wang and Daoyi Long of China compete during the men’s 3 m synchronised diving final at the World Aquatics Championships.
Zongyuan Wang and Daoyi Long of China compete during the men's 3 m synchronised diving final at the World Aquatics Championships. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Zongyuan Wang and Daoyi Long of China compete during the men’s 3 m synchronised diving final at the World Aquatics Championships. | Photo Credit: AP

Diving powerhouse China won gold in the men’s 3-meter synchronized springboard for the fourth time in a row at the World Aquatics Championships on Sunday.

Wang Zongyuan and Long Daoyi were the top scorers in five of the six rounds and finished with a total 442.41 points, beating Italy’s Lorenzo Marsaglia and Giovanni Tocci on 384.24 and Spain’s Adrian Abadia and Nicolas Garcia Boissier on 383.28.

Wang and Long won the world title last year in Fukuoka, Japan. Wang also won Olympic gold in 2021 and the world title in 2022 with other partners.

Kristof Rasovszky of Hungary won his second career world title in open water swimming with victory in the men’s 10-kilometer event at the Old Doha Port. Rasovszky, the Olympic silver medalist in 2021, won by 2.40 seconds from France’s Marc-Antoine Olivier, with Hector Pardoe third for Britain.

READ | Rasovszky holds on to win men’s open water 10km

China’s artistic swimmers retained the title they won last year in the team acrobatic event, while the United States won its first medal of the championships with bronze. Swimming last, China scored 244.1767 to edge past Ukraine by .86.

At the Olympics, the team acrobatic, technical and free events are combined together into one artistic swimming team competition. Men have competed in artistic swimming at the world championships since 2015 — when the sport was still known as synchronized swimming — and they will be allowed to be part of Olympic teams for the first time this year in Paris.

In the mixed duet technical event, which isn’t on the Olympic program, Nargiza Bolatova and Eduard Kim won the first- ever artistic swimming world title for Kazakhstan, beating China’s Cheng Wentao and Shi Haoyu into second. Mexico’s Miranda Barrera Jimenez and Diego Villalobos Carrillo took bronze.

World Aquatics Championships

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
