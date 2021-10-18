Registration for inaugural World Esports Cup starts October 23

The inaugural World Esports Cup (WEC) will start with gamers from India, Pakistan and Nepal. The goal of the tournament is to hand every gamer a chance to represent their country.

The tri-nation esports tournament has a prize pool of $100k (INR 75 lakhs approx). Smartphone maker Infinix is the title sponsor.

The registration of WEC’21 will begin on October 23. Athletes from across the three regions can register themselves till November 23.

While talking about the launch of the tournament, WEC Director Vishwalok Nath said: “We all know how intense it becomes when it comes to an India-Pakistan match, and we want fans to witness this epic clash in esports as well. The World Esports Cup will also aim to connect the gamers and gaming community from the South Asian Countries in one platform, which will be a first of its kind initiative.”