Revisiting history: A look back at India's Olympic medallists

HOCKEY: India's field hockey teams have won a total of 11 medals at the Olympic Games - India bagged gold in: 1928 (Amsterdam), 1932 (Los Angeles), 1936 (Berlin), 1948 (London), 1952 (Helsinki), 1956 (Melbourne), 1964 (Tokyo) and 1980 (Moscow). - It clinched the silver medal in 1960 (Rome) and bronze in 1968 (Mexico) and 1972 (Munich). Photo: THE HINDU ARCHIVES 1/8