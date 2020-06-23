Revisiting history: A look back at India's Olympic medallists

SHOOTING: India has four medals to its name in the sport. - Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore was the first shooter to win an Olympic medal with his silver medal effort at the 2004 Summer Games. - Abhinav Bindra scripted history at the 2008 Olympics by becoming the first shooter to win a gold medal. - In the 2012 edition, Vijay Kumar won silver, while Gagan Narang clinched the bronze medal. Photo: AP/PTI/The Hindu Archives

