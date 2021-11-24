Jhili to replace Mirabai in World Weightlifting Championship

Jhili Dalabehera will represent India in the women's 49kg category in the upcoming World Weightlifting Championship in Tashkent in December.

Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu, who competes in women's 49kg, has pulled out of the event.

The squad:

Men: Sanket Sargar (55kg), Guru Raja (61kg), Jeremy Lalrinnunga (67kg), Achinta Sheuli (73kg), Ajay Singh and Amarjit Guru (both 81kg), Vikas Thakur and Jagdish Vishwakarma (both 96kg), Lovepreet Singh (109kg) and Gurdeep Singh (+109kg).



Women: Jhili Dalabehera (49kg), S. Bindrarani Devi (55kg), Popy Hazarika (59kg), Komal Khan (64kg), Harjinder Kaur and Lalchhanhimi (both 71kg), Poonam Yadav and R. Arockiya Alish (both 76kg), Anuradha Pavunraj (87kg) and Purnima Pandey (+87kg).