XEBS Ahluwalia Centre of Excellence in Sports Management rolls out second program in sports management

XEBS Ahluwalia Centre of Excellence in Sports Management, Bhubaneswar, India's first and only Indo-French collaboration and a High Performance Centre of the Department of Sports and Youth Services, Government of Odisha, on Monday rolled out its second Certificate Program in Sports Management.

The Certificate Program will offer a crucial mix of economics of sport, marketing management, IT, data analysis, e-sport, CSR, sponsorship strategies and legal as well as ethics of sports through its seven modules.

Xavier Emlyon Business School (XEBS) is a collaboration between two academic leaders from India and France, Xavier University, Bhubaneswar and Emlyon Business School, respectively. For Certificate Program in Sports Management, it has brought top international and Indian faculty and industry experts to make the program engaging and enriching through its teaching, mentoring and webinars spread across seven modules.

The program has received overwhelming response from candidates from all across the country. With 35 students, the batch comprises eminent sportspersons, coaches, entrepreneurs, professionals and sports enthusiasts.

Addressing the occasion, President of Indian Olympic Association and International Hockey Federation and member IOC, Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra complimented the institute for an impressive draw of students for the second batch in the midst of a pandemic year.

In his address, Chairman of XEBS, Ashley Fernandes said that the institute has set in motion the launch of its Degree Program in India in 2021, which will offer students an international curriculum & faculty; and it will provide them with learning by doing pedagogy, industry exposure and multi-campus experience.

Vishal Kumar Dev, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Sports and Youth Services Department, said the different facets of state’s sports sector form a model and has earned wide recognition, set benchmark for others to emulate and will offer apt case studies that will enhance and enrich learnings at this program.