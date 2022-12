Indian sports saw a barrage of national records being broken and new ones being set in 2022. The usual suspects, Neeraj Chopra and Mirabai Chanu make it to the list but the likes of waiter turned record breaker Ram Baboo and swimmer Aastha Chaudhary breaking a 25-year-old record is what makes the list special.

Have a look at all the national records set in 2022:

Neeraj Chopra- Javelin Throw (Athletics)

New record: 89.94m

Old record: 89.30m

Avinash Sable- 3000m Steeplechase (Athletics)

New record: 8:11.20s

Old record: 8:12.48s

Avinash Sable- 5000m (Athletics)

New record: 13:25.65s

Old record: 13:29.70s

Jyothi Yarraji- Hurdles (Athletics)

New record: 12.82s

Old record: 13.04s

Amlan Borgohain- 100m (Athletics)

New record: 10.25s

Old record: 10.26s

Amlan Borgohain- 200m (Athletics)

New record: 20.52s

Old record: 20.63s

Parul Chaudhary- 3000m (Athletics)

New record: 8:57.19s

Old record: 9:05.09s

Ram Baboo- 35km race walk (Athletics)

New record: 2:36.34s

Old record: 2:40.16s

Ram Baboo gestutres after winning the gold medal in the men’s 35km race walk.

Rosy Meena Paulraj- Pole Vault (Athletics)

New record: 4.21m

Old record: 4.15m

Annu Rani- Javelin Throw (Athletics)

New record: 63.82m

Old record: 63.24m

Maana Patel- 50m backstroke (Swimming)

New record: 29.79

Old record: 29.89

Chahat Arora- 100m breaststroke (Swimming)

New record: 1:13.61

Old record: 1:17.35

Aastha Choudhary- 100m Butterfly (Swimming)

New record: 1:03.07

Old record: 1:03.24

Mirabai Chanu- 55kg weightlifting

New record (Snatch): 86kg

Old record: 84kg

Mirabai Chanu of Team India competes during the Weightlifting - Women’s 49kg Group A on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo International Forum on July 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Bindyarani Devi- 55kg weightlifting

New record (Clean and Jerk): 116kg

Old record: 115kg

New record (Total): 202kg

Old record: 199kg

Punam Yadav- 76kg weightlifting

New Record (Snatch): 99kg

Old record: 98kg

Ann Mariya- 87kg plus weightlifting

New record (Total): 231kg

Old record: 229kg

Sanket Sargar- 55kg weightlifting

New record (Clean and Jerk)- 143kg

Old record: 139kg

New record (total): 256kg

Old record: 247kg

N. Ajith- 73kg weightlifting

New record (Snatch)- 174kg

Old record- 173kg

Lovepreet Singh- 109kg weighlifting

New record (Snatch): 163kg

Old record: 161kg

New record (Clean and Jerk): 192kg

Old record: 187kg

New record (Total): 355kg

Old record: 348kg

Gurdeep Singh- 109kg plus weightlifting

New record (Clean and Jerk)- 223kg

Old record: 220kg

New record (total): 391kg

Old record: 390kg