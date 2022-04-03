Photos In Pictures: Alyssa Healy celebrating ODI Women's World Cup win with husband Mitchell Starc Alyssa Healy celebrated Australia's record-extending seventh ODI World Cup with her husband and Australian men's team player Mitchell Starc. Team Sportstar 03 April, 2022 20:13 IST Team Sportstar 03 April, 2022 20:13 IST Couple goals! A regular feature in important games for the Australian Women's team is Mitchell Starc cheering on his wife and keeper-batter Alyssa Healy. The 2022 Women's World Cup was no exception. Photo: Getty Images 1/6 After winning the Test series against Pakistan with the Australian side, Starc flew to New Zealand to watch his wife's team take on the England side in the final of the Women's World Cup. Photo: Getty Images 2/6 There are happy coincidences with the couple and the 50-over World Cup. Starc has the most wickets in a single edition of the men's ODI World Cup (27 wickets in the 2015 WC). Healy became the highest run-scorer in a single Women's World Cup. Starc was the player of the tournament in 2015 while Healy took home the honour for the 2022 edition. Photo: Getty Images 3/6 Starc even pulled out midway through Australia’s ODI series against South Africa to support his wife in the 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup final. Australia won the final beating India with Healy scoring a match-winning 75. Photo: Instagram 4/6 The win on Sunday helped the couple recreate a photograph from 2015 when Healy joined Starc in celebrating his World Cup win when Australia beat New Zealand in the final. Photo: Twitter/ICC 5/6 Starc and Healy found praise online with fans and colleagues lauding how they turn up for each other's milestones. Wasim Jaffer tweeted, "Pretty nice take your husband to work day for @ahealy77," after she reached her century, her second consecutive ton of the tournament. Photo: Twitter/Wasim Jaffer 6/6 Read more stories on Photos.