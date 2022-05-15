Remembering Andrew Symonds- His top five knocks

Australia vs England, Dec 2006, MCG: Symonds got a chance to don the whites after the retirement of Damien Martyn in the fourth Test against England. When Australia was five wickets down, he partnered with Matthew Hayden and brought up his first Test century with a six after coming to the crease. He and Hayden put up 279 for the sixth wicket to assist Australia for a respectable 419. England was bowled out in the second innings and Aussies won the match by an innings and 99 runs. Photo: Getty Images

