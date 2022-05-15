Photos Remembering Andrew Symonds- His top five knocks Former Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds had succumbed to fatal injuries suffered in a car accident near Townsville in Queensland on Saturday night.. Here are five of his memorable knocks. Team Sportstar 15 May, 2022 10:38 IST Team Sportstar 15 May, 2022 10:38 IST Australia vs Pakistan, World Cup 2003, South Africa: In his first World Cup, Andrew Symonds came to the crease when Australia was in trouble at 86 for 4 against Pakistan in the team's first World Cup 2003 group match. He thrashed the Pakistan's bowlers to score 143 off 125 deliveries, his first ODI century,helping his side post 310/8 and win the match by 82 runs. Photo: Getty Images 1/5 Australia vs South Africa, Dec 2005, MCG: After getting a duck in the first innings of the Boxing Day Test, Symonds scalped 3-50 to reduce South Africa for 311. He scored a blistering 54-ball 72 in the second innings which included six sixes before taking two wickets as Australia won the Test by 184 runs. Photo: Getty Images 2/5 Australia vs Sri Lanka, Feb 2006, SCG: Sri Lanka was a game up in the VB Series and had Australia left in a daze with three wickets fallen for just 10 runs in the third over of the second match. However, Andrew Symonds and Ricky Ponting(124) teamed up to propel the hosts to 368-5. Symonds scored 151 off 127 balls and also chipped two wickets, guiding the Aussies to a 167 run victory. Photo: Getty Images 3/5 Australia vs England, Dec 2006, MCG: Symonds got a chance to don the whites after the retirement of Damien Martyn in the fourth Test against England. When Australia was five wickets down, he partnered with Matthew Hayden and brought up his first Test century with a six after coming to the crease. He and Hayden put up 279 for the sixth wicket to assist Australia for a respectable 419. England was bowled out in the second innings and Aussies won the match by an innings and 99 runs. Photo: Getty Images 4/5 Australia vs India, Jan 2008, SCG: Symonds entered the SCG field when Australia was at 6-134 as India aimed to level the series. After surviving in what might be a controversial umpiring decision, Symonds went on to smash his second and final Test century. He scored 162 in the first innings and 61 in the second and scalped three wickets as Australia won the Test 122 runs. Photo: Getty Images 5/5