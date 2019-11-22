Photos India vs Bangladesh: Pink ball Test opens to full house From engaging cricket and a reunion of cricketing legends, to a city turning pink for India's maiden day/night Test, here's a brief look at day one in pictures. Team Sportstar Kolkata 22 November, 2019 23:19 IST Team Sportstar Kolkata 22 November, 2019 23:19 IST "It's going to be huge!" | Dada promised, Dada delivered. India's first day/night game opened to much fanfare at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday. Photo: AFP 1/12 Reunion | Former India cricketers and team-mates VVS Laxman, Harbhajan Singh, Anil Kumble and Sachin Tendulkar got together to relive their favourite memories at Eden Garden. Photo: K.R.Deepak 2/12 West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina rang the bell at the Eden Gardens to get the historic pink ball Test. Photo: Reuters 3/12 A drive along memory lane | Sachin Tendulkar was part of an entourage of former cricketers who took a drive around the stadium as an ode to their contributions to Indian cricket. Photo: PTI 4/12 Mithali Raj and Shantha Rangaswamy were part of an entourage of current and former cricketers who took a drive around the stadium as an ode to their contributions to Indian cricket. Photo: PTI 5/12 NCA director Rahul Dravid also took a drive around the stadium as an ode to their contributions to Indian cricket. Photo: AP 6/12 Former Bangladeshi cricketers were also present at the event and were greeted and felicitated by Sheikh Hasina. Photo: AFP 7/12 He isn't called Prince of Kolkata for nothing. Whether Dada has world domination on his mind or not, his people definitely do. Photo: K.R.Deepak 8/12 Frenemies | The Bengal tiger could only purr tamely before the Indian attack today, but the fans were unfazed, seen enjoying the game and supporting their times together. Photo: AFP 9/12 How do you have a pink ball Test and not think of Sydney's iconic Pink Test? There was a nod to cancer survivors, a cause made famous by the McGrath foundation, at Kolkata too. 20 cancer survivors were felicitated by the cricketers present here as part of an initiative organised by Global Cancer Trust. Photo: Special arrangement 10/12 Fomo, Shoaib? Photo: PTI 11/12 A cultural programme ended proceedings on Day 1 in Kolkata. Photo: PTI 12/12