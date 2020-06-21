All in the genes: 10 famous father-child duos in Indian sports

Ramanathan Krishnan (Left) was one of the finest singles players India has ever produced. He reached the Wimbledon semifinals in 1960 and 1961. His son Ramesh (Right) reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon once (1986) and the US Open twice (1981 and 1987). He was also part of the Indian team that reached 1987 Davis Cup final. Photo: v. ganesan

5/10