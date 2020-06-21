Photos All in the genes: 10 famous father-child duos in Indian sports From Vece and Leander Paes to the Amarnaths, this Father's Day, take a look at famous dad and children duos who have graced the Indian sports arena. Team Sportstar 21 June, 2020 11:03 IST Team Sportstar 21 June, 2020 11:03 IST Indian tennis great Leander Paes (Left) has achieved a lot in his glittering career by winning 19 Grand Slam doubles titles and the Olympic bronze in singles at the 1996 Olympics. However, it was not the first Olympic medal in the Paes household. His father Vece Paes (Right) had won the hockey bronze in the 1972 Munich Olympics. Photo: The Hindu Archives 1/10 Legendary hockey forward Dhyan Chand's (Left) achievements will remain eternal in Indian sports history. His exploits on the hockey field won India three consecutive Olympic golds in 1928, 1932 and 1936. His son Ashok Kumar (Right), won the bronze medal at the 1972 Munich Olympics and scored the winning goal in the 1975 World Cup final against Pakistan, India's only world title till date. 2/10 Reigning world champion and Olympic silver medallist P.V. Sindhu (Left) comes from a family of sportspersons. Her parents P.V. Ramana (Right) and Vijaya played volleyball. Ramana was part of India's bronze-medal winning team in the 1986 Asian Games. 3/10 Legendary Milkha Singh was India's first track and field athlete to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal in 1958 and finished fourth in the 400m final at the 1960 Rome Olympics. His son, Jeev Milkha Singh was the first Indian golfer to join the European Tour and has 20 Tour wins to his name. Photo: Rajeev Bhatt 4/10 Ramanathan Krishnan (Left) was one of the finest singles players India has ever produced. He reached the Wimbledon semifinals in 1960 and 1961. His son Ramesh (Right) reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon once (1986) and the US Open twice (1981 and 1987). He was also part of the Indian team that reached 1987 Davis Cup final. Photo: v. ganesan 5/10 One of the most stylish batsmen and charismatic captains of Indian cricket, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi (Right) inherited his fine batting skills from his father Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi (Left), who played three Tests for England (1932-34) and captained India in three Tests in 1946. 6/10 Vinoo Mankad (Bottom left), one of India's finest all-rounders, with his wife Manorama and son Ashok Mankad (Top right) who played 22 Tests for India. Vinoo's opening stand of 413 alongside Pankaj Roy against New Zealand in 1956 remained a record in Tests for 52 years. His other sons, Atul and Rahul, also played First-Class cricket for Bombay. Photo: The Hindu Archives 7/10 Former batsman Sanjay Manjrekar played 37 Tests and 74 ODIs for India between 1988-96 scoring 4037 international runs. His father Vijay Manjrekar also had represented India in 55 Tests between 1952-65. 8/10 Legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar's (Right) contributions on the pitch inspired a generation of Indian cricketers. The Little Master was the first batsman to score 10,000 Test runs and held the record for the most Test centuries (34) for two decades. His son Rohan Gavaskar (Left) also represented India in 11 ODIs. Photo: V.V. Krishnan 9/10 Lala Amarnath (Centre) was the first Indian cricketer to score a Test century when he scored a brilliant 118 on his debut against England in 1933. He was also independent India's first captain when he led the team against Don Bradman's Australia in 1948. His sons, Mohinder (Right) and Surinder (not in picture) also played for India. Mohinder's all-round performances in the semifinal and final were crucial in India's 1983 World Cup win. 10/10