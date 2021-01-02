Photos Happy New Year 2021: How sportspersons bid farewell to 2020 Here's a sneak peek into how our very own sporting icons welcomed the new year in style. Team Sportstar Kolkata 02 January, 2021 13:31 IST Team Sportstar Kolkata 02 January, 2021 13:31 IST Guests, including India cricket all-rounder Hardik Pandya and wife Nataša Stanković, enjoyed a hearty New Year's meal at Virat Kohli's. Photo: Instagram 1/10 Bayern Munich mainstay Robert Lewandowski believes his family is the "greatest trophy" he has ever bagged. Photo: Instagram 2/10 G.O.A.F = Greatest. Of. All. Families Photo: Instagram 3/10 Nick Kyrgios being... well... Nick Kyrgios! Photo: Instagram 4/10 "He’s so pretty, they’re so cute, I’m gonna combust," replied a Twitter user to this post from Bayern defender Lucas Hernandez. We can't seem to agree more. Photo: Twitter 5/10 Talk about making a fashion statement or scoring mind-boggling goals, Neymar Jr has got you covered! Photo: Instagram 6/10 McLaren F1 driver Daniel 'Avocado' Ricciardo claims 2020 has changed him. Photo: Instagram 7/10 India wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul is making it count away from home. Jasprit Bumrah and Mayank Agarwal didn't want to miss out on the fun as well. Photo: Instagram 8/10 Meanwhile, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is all set to have a wonderful 2021 as he will shortly become a father again. Photo: Facebook 9/10 Liverpool midfielder Fabinho posted a photo with wife Rebeca Tavares. "Happy New Year!!!! May 2021 bring us many blessings...," read the tweet. Photo: Twitter 10/10