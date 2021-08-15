Photos Independence Day: Tokyo Olympic athletes at Red Fort Here are the top seven moments from the 75th independence celebrations in New Delhi. Team Sportstar 15 August, 2021 16:31 IST Team Sportstar 15 August, 2021 16:31 IST Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the athletes who participated in the Tokyo Olympics, during the 75th Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort, New Delhi. Photo: PTI 1/7 Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian to win an athletics gold medal at the Olympics by winning the men's javelin throw at Tokyo 2020 with a best throw of 87.58. Photo: PTI 2/7 Mirabai Chanu (second to left) won India's first medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after clinching silver in the women's 49 kg event. Photo: PTI 3/7 P.V Sindhu became the first Indian woman to clinch back-to-back medals at the Olympics after defeating China’s He Bingjiao 21-13, 21-15 in the bronze medal match at Tokyo. Photo: AP 4/7 P.V. Sindhu (third from left), Bajrang Punia (centre) and Ravi Kumar Dahiya (top) have brought India laurels by winning medals at the Tokyo Olympics. Punia overcame injury concerns to beat Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov 8-0 to win the bronze medal. While, Dahiya won the silver medal after losing 7-4 to World champion Zaur Uguev of Russia in the men’s 57kg freestyle title clash. Photo: AFP 5/7 Lovlina Borgohain won her first Olympic bronze medal after losing in the semifinals to reigning World Champion and top seed Busenaz Surmeneli in the women's welterweight division. Photo: PTI 6/7 The Indian women’s hockey team were defeated 3-4 by Great Britain in a closely contested bronze medal match at the 2020 Tokyo Games. Indian forward Vandana Katariya became the first Indian woman to score an Olympic hat-trick in hockey during a Pool game against South Korea. Photo: PTI 7/7 Read more stories on Photos.