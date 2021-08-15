Independence Day: Tokyo Olympic athletes at Red Fort

P.V. Sindhu (third from left), Bajrang Punia (centre) and Ravi Kumar Dahiya (top) have brought India laurels by winning medals at the Tokyo Olympics. Punia overcame injury concerns to beat Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov 8-0 to win the bronze medal. While, Dahiya won the silver medal after losing 7-4 to World champion Zaur Uguev of Russia in the men’s 57kg freestyle title clash. Photo: AFP

