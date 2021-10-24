Photos IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Indian fans cheer for Kohli's men ahead of Pakistan clash India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup: Indian fans across the country marked their support for Virat Kohli's men in special ways ahead of its Sunday's clash against Pakistan in Dubai. Team Sportstar 24 October, 2021 15:51 IST Team Sportstar 24 October, 2021 15:51 IST Young cricket fans of Ahmedabad pose with body painting of India and Pakistan at Sabarmati Riverfront ahead of Sunday's momentous clash. Photo: VIJAY SONEJI 1/6 In full swing! Indian fans cheer for the side ahead of its clash against Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai. Scenes from a 'yagya' organised in Ganesh Nagar in East Delhi. Photo: PTI 2/6 Jumbo offering | A 7400 sq.ft. 'rangoli' of team India mentor MS Dhoni, skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma was designed on Saturday in Indore. Photo: PTI 3/6 'In Kohli we trust' | Indian fans offer rituals while holding placards of the Indian skipper in Kolkata on Sunday. Photo: AFP 4/6 Of young and old | Indian fans of all ages come forward with support for the Virat Kohli-led side for its Pakistan clash in Delhi. Photo: AFP 5/6 Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilash) party activists and students of Sant Pashupatinath Ved School perform 'hawan' for team India on Sunday in Patna. Photo: PTI 6/6 Read more stories on Photos.