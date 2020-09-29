Photos KXIP vs RR, IPL 2020: Tewatia's sixes to Samson's fiery 85 - in pictures Rahul Tewatia turned unlikely hero as Rajasthan Royals completed a near-impossible 223-run chase against Kings XI Punjab in Sharjah on Sunday. Team Sportstar Sharjah (UAE) 29 September, 2020 00:52 IST Team Sportstar Sharjah (UAE) 29 September, 2020 00:52 IST If a cricketing character-arc had a face, this would surely be it. Tewatia's redemption game! Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 1/8 No Gayle? No problem. Mayank Agarwal has brought his A-game this season! Photo: BCCI/ IPLT20 2/8 Are we looking at the future Indian opening line-up? Rahul and Mayank are indeed stacking up the numbers. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 3/8 Desert Storm 2.0: Swing 'em like Sanju, folks! Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 4/8 Right in the 'Arch'. Jofra goes ballistic once again as he racks up a couple off a searing Shami. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 5/8 A royal English finish as Curran and Archer complete a humdinger. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 6/8 Nothing's changed about Sharjah, coach! Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 7/8 Soaking in another 2020 miracle with Tewatia coming full circle. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 8/8