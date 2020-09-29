Photos RCB vs MI, IPL 2020: Ishan Kishan's smashing 99 to Saini's sizzling Super Over - in pictures IPL 2020's second tied game saw a second consecutive comeback during the chase and a test of temperament as Royal Challengers Bangalore pipped Mumbai Indians to get back to winning ways. Team Sportstar Dubai (UAE) 29 September, 2020 18:19 IST Team Sportstar Dubai (UAE) 29 September, 2020 18:19 IST Game 1: Aggressor from ball one. Game 3: Aces the waiting game. Padikkal's expanding repertoire is a treat to watch. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 1/11 Taking the fight to Finch | James Pattinson did not make life at the crease easy for Aaron Finch. He copped a nasty one from an inside-edge. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 2/11 Skipper in the firing line | Virat Kohli is off to his worst start in his IPL career after three poor outings. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 3/11 Business as usual for ABD. Mr.360 races to yet another half-century. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 4/11 Different team, same story | The day did not favour captains of either team, with Rohit Sharma losing his wicket after adding just eight runs to the board. Photo: BCCI/IPL 5/11 Tight-fisted | 408 runs were scored in Dubai on Monday but a miserly Sundar gave away just 12. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 6/11 Comeback 101 | Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard brought Mumbai back to life after the chase increasingly looked impossible to complete successfully. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 7/11 A cracking IPL comeback and a hapless, palpitating finish. Ishan Kishan resurrected Mumbai's chances before falling short on 99. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 8/11 Pushing the boundaries of possibility. An ecstatic MI bench jumps in joy as Kieron Pollard brought the defending champion back into the game with his quickfire fifty, helping the side take the game into a Super Over with a boundary off the last ball. Photo: BCCI/IPL 9/11 Man of Steel! Saini pipped Bumrah in the bowlers' Super Over tussle, firing in yorkers to allow Mumbai Indians no room to let loose. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 10/11 After another wry outing, Kohli has the last laugh in the Super Over. Photo: BCCI/IPLT20 11/11