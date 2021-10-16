Photos IPL 2021 Final in pictures: CSK beats KKR by 27 runs to clinch fourth title Chennai Super Kings set Kolkata Knight Riders a daunting target of 193 runs in the final and then caused a mid-innings collapse to clinch the team's fourth IPL title on Friday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Team Sportstar 16 October, 2021 07:08 IST Team Sportstar 16 October, 2021 07:08 IST Asked to bat first by KKR captain Eoin Morgan, CSK made a solid start with the openers Faf Du Plessis (left) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (right) putting up a partnership of 61 runs in eight overs. Photo: SPORTZPICS 1/10 After Gaikwad's dismissal, Robin Uthappa came in to bat and played a blistering knock of 31 runs in just 15 balls to take CSK's score to 124 in the 14th over. Photo: SPORTZPICS 2/10 Faf Du Plessis (pic) stayed till the very end and his innings of 86 runs from 59 deliveries along with Moeen Ali's 37* (20) helped CSK set a target of 193 runs for KKR. Photo: SPORTZPICS 3/10 Dropped by Dhoni when he was yet to open his account, KKR opener Venkatesh Iyer (pic) scored 50 off 32 balls and along with Shubman Gill set up a partnership of 91 runs to start the chase perfectly. Photo: SPORTZPICS 4/10 Shardul Thakur (right) dismissed Iyer and Nitish Rana (left) within three balls to bring CSK back into the match in the 11th over. Photo: SPORTZPICS 5/10 Shubman Gill (centre) scored a valiant 51 off 43 balls but once he was adjudged LBW trying to scoop Deepak Chahar in the 14th over, KKR suffered a collapse. Photo: SPORTZPICS 6/10 All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (left) took the important wickets of Dinesh Karthik and Shakib Al Hasan in consecutive deliveries to kill KKR's hopes of a third title. Photo: SPORTZPICS 7/10 Australian pacer Josh Hazelwood (right) dismissed KKR skipper Eoin Morgan (left) for four to end a horrible tournament with the bat for the Englishman. Photo: SPORTZPICS 8/10 Some late blows from tailenders Lockie Ferguson (pic) and Shivam Mavi could only reduce the margin of defeat as KKR finished on 165 for 9, falling 27 runs short off the target. Photo: SPORTZPICS 9/10 Chennai Super Kings, led by former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, won its fourth IPL title on Friday. Photo: SPORTZPICS 10/10