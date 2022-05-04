Photos Kalinga Stadium set to get new synthetic turf ahead of 2023 World Cup Odisha is gearing up to host the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup for the second time with Kalinga Stadium IN Bhubaneswar getting a face lift and a brand new stadium coming up in Rourkela. Team Sportstar BHUBANESWAR 04 May, 2022 17:21 IST Team Sportstar BHUBANESWAR 04 May, 2022 17:21 IST Renovation work has begun at the Kalinga Stadium as Odisha gears up to host the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup in 2023. Photo: BISWARANJAN ROUT 1/6 The FIH Hockey Men's World Cup is scheduled to be held from January 13-29 2023 over two venues - the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and the Birsa Munda International hockey Stadium in Rourkela. Photo: BISWARANJAN ROUT 2/6 Ahead of the World Cup, the old synthetic turf at the Kalinga Stadium has been removed and is being replaced with a new lining. Photo: BISWARANJAN ROUT 3/6 India's sole victory in the history of the World Cup dates back to 1975 under the captaincy of Ajit Pal Singh. Bhubaneswar will hope to bear witness to an encore. Photo: BISWARANJAN ROUT 4/6 The Kalinga Stadium can host approximately 15,000 people. Photo: BISWARANJAN ROUT 5/6 In 2021, the state cabinet approved a state-level sports project with an estimated outlay of Rs. 356.38 crore for the development of infrastructure at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and the construction of the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. Photo: BISWARANJAN ROUT 6/6 Read more stories on Photos.