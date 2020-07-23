Photos

In Pictures: Liverpool players celebrate with Premier League trophy

After Liverpool defeated Chelsea 5-3 on Wednesday, the club's players and staff celebrated as skipper Jordan Henderson lifted the Premier League trophy.

Team Sportstar
Liverpool (England) 23 July, 2020 09:44 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Liverpool (England) 23 July, 2020 09:44 IST
Liverpool players lifted the club's first-ever Premier League trophy and first English top-division league silverware in 30 years after beating Chelsea 5-3 on Wednesday. Photo: Twitter
1/8
Captain Jordan Henderson has led Liverpool from the front throughout the season and is one of the player of the year candidates. Photo: Twitter
2/8
Last year's Premier League golden boot winner -- Sadio Mane -- has been a revelation since the beginning of the 2018-19 season. Photo: Twitter
3/8
Liverpool's defence was the best in the league this edition. The team has conceded only 32 goals and kept 15 clean sheets in 37 games so far. Photo: Twitter
4/8
Manager Jurgen Klopp has now won the UEFA Champions League, Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and Premier League trophies in the last 13 months with Liverpool. Photo: Twitter
5/8
The Brazilian trio of Roberto Firmino, Alisson and Fabinho have been regulars for Liverpool this season and they've stepped up when it mattered the most. Photo: Twitter
6/8
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has played in various positions in midfield and the forward line. He's executed the role of a super-sub to perfection. Photo: Twitter
7/8
Mohamed Salah has been Liverpool's most prolific forward for three straight seasons now. He has 19 goals and 10 assists in the Premier League this time around. Photo: Twitter
8/8
