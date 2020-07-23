Photos In Pictures: Liverpool players celebrate with Premier League trophy After Liverpool defeated Chelsea 5-3 on Wednesday, the club's players and staff celebrated as skipper Jordan Henderson lifted the Premier League trophy. Team Sportstar Liverpool (England) 23 July, 2020 09:44 IST Team Sportstar Liverpool (England) 23 July, 2020 09:44 IST Liverpool players lifted the club's first-ever Premier League trophy and first English top-division league silverware in 30 years after beating Chelsea 5-3 on Wednesday. Photo: Twitter 1/8 Captain Jordan Henderson has led Liverpool from the front throughout the season and is one of the player of the year candidates. Photo: Twitter 2/8 Last year's Premier League golden boot winner -- Sadio Mane -- has been a revelation since the beginning of the 2018-19 season. Photo: Twitter 3/8 Liverpool's defence was the best in the league this edition. The team has conceded only 32 goals and kept 15 clean sheets in 37 games so far. Photo: Twitter 4/8 Manager Jurgen Klopp has now won the UEFA Champions League, Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and Premier League trophies in the last 13 months with Liverpool. Photo: Twitter 5/8 The Brazilian trio of Roberto Firmino, Alisson and Fabinho have been regulars for Liverpool this season and they've stepped up when it mattered the most. Photo: Twitter 6/8 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has played in various positions in midfield and the forward line. He's executed the role of a super-sub to perfection. Photo: Twitter 7/8 Mohamed Salah has been Liverpool's most prolific forward for three straight seasons now. He has 19 goals and 10 assists in the Premier League this time around. Photo: Twitter 8/8