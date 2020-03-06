Photos In Pictures: Road Safety World Series training session in Mumbai The likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh and Muttiah Muralitharan were involved in a training session ahead of the Road Safety World Series. Team Sportstar MUMBAI 06 March, 2020 15:38 IST Team Sportstar MUMBAI 06 March, 2020 15:38 IST Sachin Tendulkar of India Legends during a training session at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday. India will play West Indies Legends in the Road Safety World Series opener on Saturday. Photo: Prashant Nakwe 1/4 Muttiah Muralitharan of Sri Lanka Legends at his team's practice in Mumbai on Friday. Sri Lanka will open its Road Safety World Series campaign against Australia Legends on Sunday. Photo: Prashant Nakwe 2/4 Irfan Pathan, Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif of India Legends share a light moment after training at the Brabourne Stadium. Australia Legends, West Indies Legends, Sri Lanka Legends and South Africa Legends are the other teams involved in the Road Safety World Series. Photo: Prashant Nakwe 3/4 Virender Sehwag of India Legends during a training session in Mumbai. He will open the innings with Sachin Tendulkar once again when his side takes on West Indies Legends at the Road Safety World Series on Saturday. Photo: Prashant Nakwe 4/4