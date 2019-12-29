Sport in 2019: Top 15 iconic moments in pictures

JULY: The Wimbledon men's singles final went on for four hours and 57 minutes, the longest in the tournament's history and the second longest Grand Slam final behind the 2012 Australian Open final. Top seed Novak Djokovic became the first man since Bob Falkenburg in 1948 to win Wimbledon after facing championship points, having saved two when down 7−8 in the fifth set to Roger Federer. Photo: Getty Images

