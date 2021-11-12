Podcasts Podcast Cricket Podcast: T20 World Cup reaches business end, new champion waiting to be crowned In this episode of Matchpoint Paradox, Ayan Acharya and Amol Karhadkar review the latest from the T20 World Cup and other major updates from the world of cricket this past week. Amol Karhadkar Ayan Acharya 12 November, 2021 18:12 IST Check out the all-new episode of Matchpoint Paradox. Amol Karhadkar Ayan Acharya 12 November, 2021 18:12 IST Listen to the latest episode of Matchpoint Paradox here: Reading list for the week from the T20 World Cup 2021 T20 World Cup: Australia’s poor build-up aided squad depth, says Langer Imran Khan leads praise after Pakistan’s T20 World Cup loss T20 World Cup: Thought it could be my last opportunity for Australia - Wade T20 World Cup: Pakistan's Babar Azam backs Hasan Ali after dropped catch in semifinal Rizwan was hospitalised night before T20 World Cup semifinal T20 World Cup Tour Diary: All for the love of sport T20 World Cup: ‘Job finished? I don't think so’, says New Zealand’s Neesham Morgan keen to lead England in next year's T20 World Cup New Zealand are the strongest team in all formats, says Atherton Read more stories on Podcast. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :