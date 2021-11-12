Podcast

Cricket Podcast: T20 World Cup reaches business end, new champion waiting to be crowned

In this episode of Matchpoint Paradox, Ayan Acharya and Amol Karhadkar review the latest from the T20 World Cup and other major updates from the world of cricket this past week.

12 November, 2021 18:12 IST

Reading list for the week from the T20 World Cup 2021

T20 World Cup: Australia’s poor build-up aided squad depth, says Langer  

Imran Khan leads praise after Pakistan’s T20 World Cup loss

T20 World Cup: Thought it could be my last opportunity for Australia - Wade

T20 World Cup: Pakistan's Babar Azam backs Hasan Ali after dropped catch in semifinal

Rizwan was hospitalised night before T20 World Cup semifinal  

T20 World Cup Tour Diary: All for the love of sport

T20 World Cup: ‘Job finished? I don't think so’, says New Zealand’s Neesham

Morgan keen to lead England in next year's T20 World Cup

New Zealand are the strongest team in all formats, says Atherton

