Podcasts Podcast Podcast: India nervously trying to enter race for T20 World Cup semis In this episode of Matchpoint Paradox, Ayan Acharya and Amol Karhadkar review the latest from the T20 World Cup and other major updates from the world of cricket this past week. Amol Karhadkar Ayan Acharya 03 November, 2021 19:24 IST Matchpoint Paradox - new episode out now Amol Karhadkar Ayan Acharya 03 November, 2021 19:24 IST Listen to the latest episode of Matchpoint Paradox here: Reading list for the week from the T20 World Cup 2021 - T20 World Cup: David Wiese adds massive value to Namibia on and off the field, says Albie Morkel - Sri Lanka future in safe hands despite early exit: coach Arthur - Southee: Playing the IPL in UAE has helped NZ bowlers - T20 World Cup 2021: Adaptability the watchword as Daryl Mitchell turns opener - Why Ashwin is being dropped for so long is a mystery: Vengsarkar - T20 World Cup: Morgan becomes most successful T20I captain, surpasses Dhoni and Asghar - Bold, unflinching Pakistan at its marauding best in the T20 World Cup