FIFA World Cup daily podcast: Saka powers England to big win; Gakpo, Noppert shine for Holland; Bale secures draw for Wales

Tune in to Sportstar’s daily FIFA World Cup podcast to keep up with the latest from the marquee tournament underway in Qatar.

Abhishek SainiNeeladri BhattacharjeeAashin Prasad
22 November, 2022 12:54 IST
Tune in to Sportstar’s daily FIFA World Cup podcast to keep up with the latest from the marquee tournament underway in Qatar.

Aashin Prasad, Neeladri Bhattacharjee and Abhishek Saini look back at day’s play and preview what’s in store on day 3. 

Join Sportstar’s football team everyday to recap the day’s action from the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

On Day 2, England thrashed Iran 6-2 with Bukayo Saka getting on the scoresheet twice. The Netherlands brushed aside Senegal with a 2-0 win with Cody Gakpo finding the back of the net and world cup debutant Andries Noppert putting in a solid shift. Wales, playing its first World Cup game in 64 years, salvaged a point against USA courtesy Gareth Bale scoring from the spot.

Day 3 schedule:

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia [3:30pm IST]

Denmark vs Tunisia [6.30pm IST]

Mexico vs Poland [9:30pm IST]

France vs Australia [23 Nov, 12:30am IST]

