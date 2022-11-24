Join Sportstar’s football team everyday to recap the day’s action from the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

On Day 4 (November 23), Germany was handed a shock 1-2 defeat by Japan. Morocco and Croatia settled for a draw, the third goalless draw in the World Cup so far. Belgium got away with being scrappy against a forceful Canada with a 1-0 win while Spain made a strong opening statement in the Qatar edition with a big 7-0 win over Costa Rica.

Neeladri Bhattacharjee and Nihit Sachdeva look back at day’s play and preview what’s in store on day 5.