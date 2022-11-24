Podcast

FIFA World Cup daily podcast: Japan joins ‘giant slayers’ club; Spain makes strong opening statement; Belgium escapes Canada’s onslaught

Tune in to Sportstar’s daily FIFA World Cup podcast to keep up with the latest from the marquee tournament underway in Qatar.

Nihit SachdevaNeeladri Bhattacharjee
24 November, 2022 13:57 IST
24 November, 2022 13:57 IST

Neeladri Bhattacharjee and Nihit Sachdeva look back at day’s play and preview what’s in store on day 5.

Join Sportstar’s football team everyday to recap the day’s action from the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

On Day 4 (November 23), Germany was handed a shock 1-2 defeat by Japan. Morocco and Croatia settled for a draw, the third goalless draw in the World Cup so far. Belgium got away with being scrappy against a forceful Canada with a 1-0 win while Spain made a strong opening statement in the Qatar edition with a big 7-0 win over Costa Rica.

