Canada became the second country to be knocked out of the FIFA World Cup while Germany kept its knockouts hopes alive with a 1-1 draw against Germany. Japan was handed a taste of its own medicine by Costa Rica and will now need to win its next game to trigger mathematical considerations for qualification

Neeladri Bhattacharjee, Abhishek Saini and Nigamanth P recap the action from day 8 (November 27) in our daily World Cup podcast