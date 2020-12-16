Podcast

Podcast: Border Gavaskar Trophy preview: Who will step up in Virat Kohli's absence?

IND vs AUS: Ahead of the Test series between India and Australia, our correspondents discuss team combinations, Virat Kohli's impending absence and more.

Vijay Lokapally Shayan Acharya Shayan Acharya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya
16 December, 2020 20:25 IST

A famed rivalry resumes when Virat Kohli's men clash with Tim Paine's in Adelaide on Thursday.   -  Getty Images

Vijay Lokapally Shayan Acharya Shayan Acharya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya
16 December, 2020 20:25 IST

Ahead of the start of the Test series between India and Australia, Shayan Acharya, Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya and Vijay Lokapally discuss their memories of the Border-Gavaskar series and discuss the biggest talking points preceding the Adelaide Test.

Listen in.



Follow our complete cricket coverage: https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket

Follow us on social media:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sportstarweb
Twitter: https://twitter.com/sportstarweb
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sportstarweb/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/sportstar1978
Telegram: https://t.me/sportstarweb