Podcasts Podcast Podcast: Border Gavaskar Trophy preview: Who will step up in Virat Kohli's absence? IND vs AUS: Ahead of the Test series between India and Australia, our correspondents discuss team combinations, Virat Kohli's impending absence and more. Vijay Lokapally Shayan Acharya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya 16 December, 2020 20:25 IST A famed rivalry resumes when Virat Kohli's men clash with Tim Paine's in Adelaide on Thursday. - Getty Images Vijay Lokapally Shayan Acharya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya 16 December, 2020 20:25 IST Ahead of the start of the Test series between India and Australia, Shayan Acharya, Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya and Vijay Lokapally discuss their memories of the Border-Gavaskar series and discuss the biggest talking points preceding the Adelaide Test. Listen in. Follow our complete cricket coverage: https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricketFollow us on social media:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sportstarwebTwitter: https://twitter.com/sportstarwebInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/sportstarweb/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/sportstar1978Telegram: https://t.me/sportstarweb Only Subscribed users can read this article Subscribe to Sportstar Digital and Support Quality Journalism Subscribe Now Already have an account ? Sign in What you get? Star Columnists Full access to what our Star columnists have to say. Access To Seasonal Posters Be eligible for special seasonal posters. Faster Pages Faster browsing. Magazine Archives Full access to over 1000 magazines from July 2001 onwards. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.