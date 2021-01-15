Podcast

Podcast - Matchpoint Paradox: Siraj and Paine's examples, saying no to racism and a painfully long injury list

Keep up with all the updates from India's tour of Australia in our weekly cricket podcast - MatchPoint Paradox.

Vijay Lokapally Shayan Acharya Shayan Acharya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya
15 January, 2021 04:26 IST

From dealing with racism to the perils of the stump mic, we look at the best and worst of the Sydney Test and build up to the series decider in Gabba in this episode of MatchPoint Paradox.

Vijay Lokapally Shayan Acharya Shayan Acharya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya
15 January, 2021 04:26 IST

From the conversation about racism Mohammed Siraj's bravery has triggered in cricketing discussions to Tim Paine's questionable sportsmanship, Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya, Vijay Lokapally and Shayan Acharya unpack all the developments from the Sydney Test and what they mean for India and Australia ahead of the final Test at the Gabba.

LISTEN:

 

Follow our complete cricket coverage: https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket

Follow us on social media:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sportstarweb
Twitter: https://twitter.com/sportstarweb
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sportstarweb/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/sportstar1978
Telegram: https://t.me/sportstarweb