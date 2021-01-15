Podcasts Podcast Podcast - Matchpoint Paradox: Siraj and Paine's examples, saying no to racism and a painfully long injury list Keep up with all the updates from India's tour of Australia in our weekly cricket podcast - MatchPoint Paradox. Vijay Lokapally Shayan Acharya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya 15 January, 2021 04:26 IST From dealing with racism to the perils of the stump mic, we look at the best and worst of the Sydney Test and build up to the series decider in Gabba in this episode of MatchPoint Paradox. Vijay Lokapally Shayan Acharya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya 15 January, 2021 04:26 IST From the conversation about racism Mohammed Siraj's bravery has triggered in cricketing discussions to Tim Paine's questionable sportsmanship, Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya, Vijay Lokapally and Shayan Acharya unpack all the developments from the Sydney Test and what they mean for India and Australia ahead of the final Test at the Gabba. LISTEN: Follow our complete cricket coverage: https://sportstar.thehindu.com/cricketFollow us on social media: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sportstarweb Twitter: https://twitter.com/sportstarweb Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sportstarweb/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/sportstar1978 Telegram: https://t.me/sportstarweb Only Subscribed users can read this article Subscribe to Sportstar Digital and Support Quality Journalism Subscribe Now Already have an account ? Sign in What you get? Star Columnists Full access to what our Star columnists have to say. Access To Seasonal Posters Be eligible for special seasonal posters. Faster Pages Faster browsing. Magazine Archives Full access to over 1000 magazines from July 2001 onwards. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.